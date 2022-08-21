Just like in 2021, the Atlanta Braves are looking to lock up one of their infielders for the long run. With Dansby Swanson set to enter free agency in 2023, the team is looking to negotiate a new deal with the shortstop. However, fans are worried that the situation will end up like Freddie Freeman. After all, both men are represented by the same guy, Casey Close…

However, there’s reason to believe that the Dansby Swanson contract situation will end better for the Braves. For one, Swanson hails from Georgia, just outside Atlanta. Because of this, the Braves can hopefully secure a reasonable contract extension for the star shortstop. (via MLB on FOX)

Dansby Swanson's free agency at the end of this season presents the @Braves with a "geographic advantage" to negotiate with the hometown kid.@Ken_Rosenthal has more on this: pic.twitter.com/UgN4V1ffd2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 21, 2022

Swanson’s current contract extension talk is a bit tricky, in part due to the Braves’ other financial commitments to their other players. This season, they have already secured long extensions for center fielder Michael Harris II and third baseman Austin Riley. That’s not mentioning the other extensions given to guys like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Matt Olson.

Still, Swanson and the Braves have a good working relationship to work out a good contract extension. The shortstop is having a career year on the batter’s box right now, posting career-highs across the board. He’s been a critical reason for the team’s success this season in their title defense campaign.

The good news is that the Braves have a ton of time to talk things over with Dansby Swanson. Hopefully this time around, his agent actually gives him the offer sheet from Atlanta, unlike what allegedly happened with Freeman.