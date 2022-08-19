The Atlanta Braves have been making key signings to their roster in the last few years. During the MLB trade deadline, they locked up star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year deal, keeping him for the long haul. Just two days ago, they made another key signing, extending standout rookie Michael Harris to an eight-year deal.

It’s clear that the Braves feel really good about their current core of position players, and would like to keep them together. The next step for them is to retain another crucial member of their infield. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Braves are already in talks with shortstop Dansby Swanson to reach a contract extension in the next few months.

Interestingly, Dansby Swanson is represented by Excel Sports Management, Freddie Freeman’s former agency. If you recall, the Braves were unable to reach a deal with Freeman, allowing the hometown hero to walk his way to Los Angeles. However, Heyman notes that there’s “less whispered negativity about these talks”.

After a few solid seasons with the Braves (including a key role on their World Series run), Swanson leaped into the upper echelon in 2022. His solid hitting and excellent defense has played an important part on the team’s title defense attempt this season.

The Braves have signed most of their major position players to long-term deals. Aside from Harris and Riley, the team has players like Ronald Acuna Jr, Ozzie Albies, and Matt Olson in their future payroll. With Swanson set to enter free agency, it will be interesting to see how negotiations between the player and the team break down.