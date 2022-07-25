Brett Favre welfare scandal in Mississippi takes more wild twists and turns

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre has been under fire recently as he’s dealing with a welfare scandal in the state of Mississippi. He’s being accused of accepting payments of up to $1 million dollars after no-showing speaking events. It was previously believed everything was clearing up, but it appears another wild turn in the story appears.

According to Pro Football Talk, it sounds like the federal could potentially get involved. Apparently, “the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice taking real action. The FBI has been looking at the scandal for more than two years.” That’s not great news for Brett Favre, as this welfare scandal could get ugly.

Pro Football Talk goes on to explain, “Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, per the Times, sent a letter this month to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting that the DOJ focused on Favre and [former governor Phil] Bryant.” From the sounds of it, the state of Mississippi is fed up with Brett Favre and his antics and is trying to get to the bottom of this entire scandal.

We’ll see how this all plays out, but Favre is under some serious fire right now. Having the FBI involved is never a good sign, as they’ll conduct their own research on the welfare scandal. If they find anything, the former Packers legend could be facing some serious consequences.

Hopefully, this situation clears up sooner, rather than later. Look for Brett Favre to potentially make a statement in the coming months as well. As of now, Favre’s future is looking a bit murky.