Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams is still in disbelief that the team traded star reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

While Hader has struggled in recent weeks, Williams saw his fellow pitcher as a key piece in what they're doing. Considering that, it was no surprise that the 27-year-old Williams was almost speechless when asked to comment on the deal.

“I don't really have a lot to say to be honest with you. I don't know,” Williams said. “Yeah, I was surprised. He was a huge part of our success … just getting the ball to him was pretty much a sure thing most of the time.

“It was good to learn from him. I picked up a lot of things from him over the past couple of years, so having that guy was really big for me.”

Devin Williams' frustration is understandable, especially since many view that the Brewers' bullpen took a step backwards with the deal. Besides, Josh Hader is also just 28 years old and recently made it as an All-Star this 2022. Milwaukee could have been a little more patient with him and not given up on him that easily, though Williams' consistent play and excellence may have made them comfortable pulling the trigger on the deal.

The Brewers got a significant return for Hader, though, receiving closer Taylor Rogers, pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in exchange. Hopefully, the return they got can at least lessen the blow the bullpen received with the departure of Hader.