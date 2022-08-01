Padres land Josh Hader in blockbuster trade with Brewers

The San Diego Padres have made a huge splash at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, acquiring superstar closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. In exchange for the hard-throwing lefty, the Padres are sending Taylor Rogers and a series of prospects to Milwaukee.

BREAKING: The Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the Padres, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Passan indicates that the Padres didn’t have to part ways with any of their top prospects in the deal to land Hader. Heading to Milwaukee will be Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, OF Esteury Ruiz, and right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet.

This is a massive haul for Hader, as the Brewers will acquire Rogers, an experienced reliever who could potentially serve as a replacement to Hader in the back-end of the bullpen, as well as some quality prospects. San Diego also netted themselves one of the game’s best closers, while not sacrificing any of their top five prospects.

Gasser is the headlining prospect in the deal. He was the Padres No. 7 overall prospect and has 4.18 ERA at A+ ball this season. Esteury Ruiz is the Padres No. 28 overall prospect and has featured in 14 games in MLB this season.

The move seems to echo the sentiments across the league that the Brewers had given up on Hader. This season, the lefty has registered a 4.29 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 34.0 innings. He has 29 saves in 37 appearances this season, but struggled tremendously in July. Throughout the month of July, Hader’s ERA ballooned to 12.54 and he surrendered 13 runs in 9.1 innings, including a worrying five home runs in that span.

As for Rogers, he’ll look to bounce back after a disappointing year with the Padres that saw him record a 4.35 ERA and -0.3 bWAR in 42 appearances.