Originally dubbed as Mr. Irrelevant for being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy defied the odds and emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. As a rookie quarterback, he registered the second highest passer rating by any rookie quarterback since Otto Graham did it back in 1946. Purdy has even returned sooner than expected from injury.

But while Purdy carved out a sweet rookie season, the good things didn't stop there. In fact, Purdy is enjoying a romantic offseason. For this piece, let's get to know more about Brock Purdy's fiancée Jenna Brandt.

Brock Purdy's fiancée Jenna Brandt

Jenna Brandt was born on October 26, 1999, in Sumner, Iowa. She attended Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. Afterwards, she would attend Iowa State before transferring to Northern Iowa.

Jenna Brandt active in high school sports

While studying in Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, Brandt represented the school's varsity team. She led the Cougars to three consecutive IGHSAU State Volleyball appearances. As a volleyball player, she earned several distinctions, including becoming a four-year letter-winner, three Iowa Girls' Coaches Association Class 2A All-State honoree, three All-Tournament honors, All-Conference honors, and three All-District honors. During her senior year, Brandt tallied 147 kills, 489 assists, and 215 digs. In the summer, Brandt also saw action in the Six Pack Volleyball Club.

Apart from being a decorated high school volleyball player, Brandt also plied her time as a track-and-field athlete. In 2016 alone, Brandt was part of the 4×200 relay and the 4×400 relay teams that rewrote the record books of Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.

Jenna Brandt plays college volleyball

After graduating from high school in 2018, Brandt would attend Iowa State, where she took up a major in kinesiology. But while earning her degree, Brandt also played for the Iowa State volleyball squad. While playing for the Cyclones, Brandt had several notable performances. As a freshman, Brandt finished the season with a total of 142 assists. One of her best games saw her register 46 assists in a game against Wichita State.

Brandt would continue to play for Iowa State for her sophomore and junior years. As a junior, she once registered a career-best 51 assists against Texas Tech. Furthermore, Brandt also came away with a double-double of 12 digs and 43 assists against Kansas State.

After her junior season, Brandt would make the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll four times. In 2019, for her notable performance, the Iowa State standout earned an invitation to try out for the USA Women's Volleyball National Team and the U.S. Collegiate National Team.

However, after three seasons with Iowa State, Brandt made a decision to transfer to Northern Iowa. During her stay here, she continued her college volleyball career. While playing for the Panthers, Brandt made the Marquette Invitational All-Tournament Team, MVC Honor Roll, and MVC President's Council Academic and Commissioner's Academic Excellence Awards. In her lone season at Northern Iowa, Brandt also tallied 500 assists, 200 digs and 22 service aces.

Jenna Brandt begins dating Brock Purdy

Given the couple's privacy, little is known on how they met. However, given that both Purdy and Brandt attended Iowa State together, it won't be surprising if the two actually first met on the university campus. In fact, some reports suggest that the two actually first started seeing each other during their time in Iowa State.

However, according to People, the couple first started making public appearances together on social media in 2022. Later that year in November, Purdy and Brandt would become Instagram official.

While in a relationship, Brandt can be spotted in a lot of the San Francisco 49ers games. In fact, the former college volleyball star could be seen wearing a lot of the 49ers merchandise, based on her Instagram posts.

Jenna Brandt becomes engaged to Brock Purdy

Just months after going Instagram official, Purdy would pop the question to the former college volleyball star. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback got down to his knee when the couple was spending time together at a boat dock in Saint Cloud, Florida. In addition to this, the couple's close family and friends were also in attendance during Purdy's solemn engagement.

In an Instagram post, Brandt had only good words to describe the engagement by saying “WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER! Brock Purdy – I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say.”

On the other hand, Purdy would only feel the same way about proposing to his girlfriend.

In his own Instagram post, the quarterback said “My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brock Purdy's fiancée Jenna Brandt.