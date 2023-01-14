Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers. Despite selecting him with the last selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him Mr. Irrelevant, they were forced to play Purdy this season and the results were amazing. He played in nine games, starting the last five, due to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. In those five starts, Purdy managed to get five wins, leading the 49ers into the postseason with major momentum. Purdy’s NFL stock went up in a big way this season, but what about his bank account? Let’s take look at Brock Purdy’s net worth in 2023.

Brock Purdy’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Brock Purdy’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, according to sources such as Freshers Live. His net worth is largely impacted by the fact he was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and his contract is structured a bit differently. His base salary for this season was $705,000 and he got a fully guaranteed $70,000 signing bonus over four years. Overall, he will make around $3.7 million in four years according to his contract with the 49ers. His second deal should be much more lucrative, especially if he can show his worth in the postseason and for the rest of this current deal.

However, let’s look at how Brock Purdy got right here.

Born on December 27th, 1999 in Queen Creek, Arizona, Purdy’s family is a true sports family. He has two siblings, both of whom played college sports. His sister played softball at Southeastern University, while his younger brother is also a quarterback.

As for Purdy, he played starting quarterback for Perry High School in Arizona for his entire high school career, playing some of the toughest high school teams in the nation. After finishing secondary education, Purdy had a few offers but picked Iowa State.

At Iowa State, playing for the Cyclones, Purdy established himself as a great QB. He holds 32 school records and made two All-Big 12 First Team during his tenure in Ames. Iowa State posted a winning record in each of his seasons, and beat Oregon in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl, with Purdy garnering offensive MVP honors.

Despite that impressive track record with the Cyclones, Purdy fell to the last spot of the 2022 draft. The 49ers expected Purdy to be their third-string QB, behind Lance and Garoppolo. However, season-ending injuries to both players upended that plan, ceding the spotlight to Purdy under center.

Purdy went 5-0 as a starter and was a key reason why the 49ers withstood the absences of their top two quarterbacks to finish the regular season 13-4. Some of the most notable moments of his standout rookie season came in his first career start on December 11th. notable parts of his rookie season certainly have to include his first career start.

Facing off against five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Purdy lit up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by completing 76.2% of his throws and accounting for three touchdowns. Not only did San Francisco beat Tampa Bay 35-7, but Purdy sorely outplayed his counterpart on the other side, as Brady threw two interceptions.

That banner beginning was just the jumping off point for Purdy. He led his squad to two more blowouts, a tight over win versus the Las Vegas Raiders and a very solid eight-point win versus the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers’ opponent in the first round of the playoffs.

Purdy has been described as a gritty leader and despite his age, it seems like he is resonating with the 49ers, who have fed off his leadership. While three of his wins came against teams that were .500 or worse, with some even being eliminated from playoff contention at that point, it is still very impressive San Francisco was so successful on both sides of the ball while playing a rookie third-string quarterback.

When it comes to Purdy’s net worth, it will no doubt rise as his career continues. He has always been a player not satisfied with giving up, so he will likely use this momentum to push himself further, meaning that he is here to stay in the NFL. Also, Purdy’s underdog story is very commercially appealing, so whether it would be locally in San Francisco or even nationally, there is a chance he becomes a bankable endorsement star.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Brock Purdy’s net worth in 2023?