The Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a trade involving TE Albert Okwuegbunam Tuesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Another trade: Broncos traded TE Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Eagles for a 2025 sixth-round pick, per sources,” Schefter reports.

Okwuegbunam, 25, has been in the NFL since 2020. He spent his first three seasons with Denver, but has appeared in just 26 total games. During his rookie season, Okwuegbunam reeled in 11 receptions across four games.

He saw the most playing time of his career in 2021, appearing in 14 contests. He ultimately reeled in 33 receptions for 330 yards during the '21 campaign. Okwuegbunam also recorded a pair of touchdown receptions.

In 2022, however, Okwuegbunam played in only eight games and finished with 10 total catches. Now he will receive a fresh start with the Eagles. The Eagles also landed a 2025 seventh-round pick while the Broncos received a 2025 sixth-round pick in return.

Eagles, Broncos stay busy ahead of Week 1

The Broncos and Eagles have both been busy over the past week. Denver most recently acquired kicker Wil Luts in a deal. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's most recent roster move involved releasing a player, as running back Trey Sermon was cut ahead of Week 1.

The Broncos and Eagles are in different positions heading into the 2023 season. Philadelphia is fresh off a Super Bowl appearance and they want to win it all in 2023-24. The Broncos entered last season with fairly high expectations but ended up struggling mightily. With new head coach Sean Payton in the mix, Denver has even higher aspirations this season.

Both organizations will likely continue making impactful roster moves moving forward. It will be intriguing to see if Okwuegbunam ends up playing a role for the Eagles at some point.