The Denver Broncos and wide receiver K.J. Hamler have “agreed to a slightly-tweaked final year of his rookie deal: Hamler’s base salary of $1.583M stays the same, with the chance to earn $417K more via receiving incentives,” per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Hamler is a talented slot receiver, but at 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, an injury-prone one. Currently rehabbing a partially torn pectoral muscle that he sustained during a training session, Hamler was placed on IR in the 2022 season with a hamstring injury. This just a season after being placed on IR following a torn ACL in 2021. Itself an injury that came on the back of Hamler being placed on IR late in his rookie season with a hamstring injury.

So, it makes sense that “an injury-specific IR split was added [to the final year of his contract], which eases the cap” per Yates.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hamler has amassed 620 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns with a 14.8 yard per catch average, which helps highlight the type of weapon he can be when healthy. At his best, Hamler proves himself to be one of the best athletes and fastest players in the NFL. His elusiveness in the open field, at the level he plays at, is a trait that many could only aspire to reach.

However, there was a reason that the Broncos chose wideout Marvin Mims Jr. with their top pick (No. 63 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mims was one of the best slot receivers available in the draft. With Hamler out once again, he should have an early opportunity to make up where Hamler has literally been missing out.