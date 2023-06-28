Last season was not a strong one for the Denver Broncos, specifically on offense, and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has big expectations for the passing game in the first year under new head coach Sean Payton.

“We haven't been all on the same field since, what, my rookie year? It's been a few years,” Jerry Jeudy said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “But having everybody on the field at the same time, it's going to be big because I know what we're capable of. And they know what we're capable of. So having everybody on the same field, it's going to be a hard group of guys to stop.”

The Broncos' wide receiver room consists of Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler and others. Those four form a strong group for Russell Wilson. Jeudy had his strongest season as a pro in 2022, but Russell Wilson struggled in his first year with the team. Courtland Sutton has struggled with injuries, but has upside. The same goes for KJ Hamler. Tim Patrick has been healthy for the majority of the last couple of seasons, and is a good secondary option.

The wide receiver group has been floated in trade rumors this offseason, and even dating back to last year's trade deadline, mainly Jeudy and Sutton. However, Sean Payton said that Jeudy and Sutton will not be traded this offseason.

The Broncos are hoping to turn over a new leaf this season. It will be intriguing to see if the team can bounce back from a massive disappointment in 2022.