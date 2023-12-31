The Broncos gain clarity on Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. as the team hands things over to Jarrett Stidham.

The Jarrett Stidham Era is off to a rough start, health-wise, as the Denver Broncos battle multiple injuries in their receiver room. It was a good news (Jerry Jeudy), bad news (Marvin Mims Jr.) update before kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

Jeudy, second on the team in receptions, yards, and targets, is expected to take the field despite dealing with an illness and carrying a questionable designation, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, Mims Jr., who leads the team in yards per reception, is expected to miss Sunday's action with a hamstring injury.

As Sean Payton makes the transition from Russell Wilson to Stidham at quarterback, the Broncos could not afford to have Jeudy sit out this game. The team is missing leading wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who was already ruled out for Sunday because of a concussion suffered last week.

Broncos relying on Jeudy

Jeudy has endured a down year in an offense that has struggled for consistency all season. He has however, showed signs of life recently. His 118 yards in Denver's last two games is his best stretch since Week 3 of the season.

Mims Jr.'s absence will be felt in the Broncos' ability to push the ball downfield, at least as much as that part of the offense exists. Mims Jr. has hauled in four receptions of 45+ yards as a rookie despite an up-and-down season in general.

The injury updates will leave Stidham relying on Jeudy and little else in a must-win game against AFC West rivals, the Chargers. The next receivers up after are Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Brandon Johnson, who both have 11 catches on the season.

The team also added receivers Michael Bandy and Phillip Dorsett to the active roster earlier this week.