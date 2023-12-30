The Denver Broncos are adding two receivers to the roster to help their depth at the position.

The Denver Broncos are shuffling some of their chess pieces around the board as the team looks to find some depth at wide receiver. The Broncos are using Michael Bandy and Phillip Dorsett at wide receiver on Sunday against the Chargers, per ESPN. Bandy is being promoted, and Dorsett is being added to the active roster.

The Broncos are thin at receiver following the injury of Courtland Sutton, who the Broncos listed as out for the Chargers game. Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims are questionable for the contest. It's not known at this time if those two receivers will be good to go.

Denver is looking to find any answer it can on offense. The team announced recently it benched quarterback Russell Wilson following a dispute about Wilson's contract. The Broncos are planning to start Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Chargers. Stidham has played in 13 career NFL games since 2019 but seen very little action since he's been in the league.

Stidham will have options at receiver following the roster moves. Bandy has 10 receptions for 89 yards in his NFL career, which he gained as a member of the Chargers in 2022. Dorsett has much more experience with 151 career receptions for 2,001 total receiving yards. He started four games for the Houston Texans in 2022 and finished last season with 20 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown.

Dorsett is a former first-round NFL Draft pick, taken by the Colts in the 2015 draft. Bandy went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Broncos enter the game with a 7-8 record. The Chargers are 5-10. The game kicks off at 4:25 Eastern on Sunday.