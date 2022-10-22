Russell Wilson injury update a brutal blow to Broncos before Week 7

On Friday, Russell Wilson was listed as a gametime decision by the Denver Broncos ahead of their Week 7 game against the New York Jets. On Saturday, the Broncos made a final decision on Wilson’s status for the game, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

Palmer said, “Russell Wilson is out for Sunday vs. the Jets per source.” Just a brutal blow for the Broncos, who will now turn to backup quarterback Brett Rypien.

Wilson had already been banged up, as he had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his throwing shoulder after popping up on the Broncos injury report leading up to Week 5. The Pro Bowl quarterback then injured his hamstring in Denver’s Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was the hamstring injury that had his status for the game vs. the Jets up in the air. The Broncos already-struggling offense, which has topped 20 points just once this season, will now be led by Rypien, the nephew of former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien.

Rypien has made just one start in his NFL career, coincidentally enough, against the Jets. It was a game that the Broncos managed to win, though such a task won’t be easy to duplicate against this New York defense.

Through six weeks of the season, the Jets defense ranks ninth in total yards against. Any team can beat another squad on any given Sunday.

But there’s no doubt that even a hobbled Wilson- as bad as he’s been playing- gives Denver a better chance to win. Sunday will be interesting.