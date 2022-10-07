Russell Wilson sent to medical tent after massive hit

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are currently in the midst of a slugfest with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night football.

Unfortunately for Wilson, his night almost came to an early end after suffering a big hit at the start of the fourth quarter.

Russell Wilson attempted to hit wide receiver Courtland Sutton for a big play down the field. As he followed through with the pass, he took a massive hit straight to the helmet.

Following the play, Wilson was sent to the medical tent. It was then announced to the press box that he was being evaluated for a head injury.

They just announced in the press box that Russell Wilson was evaluated for a head injury, but he's been cleared and returning to the game right now. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) October 7, 2022

But Wilson was not off the field for long. While backup quarterback Brett Rypien warmed up, Wilson was not planning on missing any time as he soon appeared back on the sideline.

Following his interception, Matt Ryan and the Colts took the field. During their drive, the Broncos team doctors were seen watching the replay of Wilson’s hit to determine if he needed to be placed in concussion protocol or not.

Ultimately, the NFL’s doctors determined that Wilson was good to return to the field. He didn’t miss a snap for the Broncos offense.

Wilson and the Broncos are currently beating the Colts 9-6 with just over three minutes remaining. The game has been dominated by the defense as both Wilson and Ryan have struggled to produce.

Wilson and the Broncos offense have failed to light up the scoreboard yet again. At this point, Wilson has thrown for just 213 passing yards and two interceptions throughout the contest.

On the other side, Ryan and the Colts offense have also struggled heavily. The veteran quarterback has thrown for just 166 yards and two interceptions.

With the game coming to a close, it could come down to whoever has the ball last.