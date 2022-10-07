Matt Ryan living in sack nightmare only Andrew Luck ever faced in over 50 years

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line has had a hard time protecting their quarterback Matt Ryan. Through the first five games of the season, they are on pace to meet a sack record that Colts fans will remember all too well.

With the Colts currently taking on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, Matt Ryan has spent the game under duress. So much so that he is headed toward Andrew Luck territory in terms of sacks.

Carson Wentz was sacked 32 times in 17 regular season games last season. Matt Ryan has already suffered his 17th sack of this season tonight. Since the 1970 merger, only Andrew Luck in 2016 suffered more sacks as an IND QB over his team's first 5 games with 20. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2022

Through the start of the third quarter, Ryan has been sacked four times. This brings his season total to 19* sacks.

In the last 50 years, this is the second most sacks that a Colts quarterback has ever suffered over the first five games. During the 2016 season, Luck was taken down 20 times over the same stretch.

The Colts offensive line struggles have led the entire offense to struggles. So far in tonight’s contest, Ryan is under pressure almost as soon as he snaps the ball. Through the start of the third quarter, Ryan has thrown for 158 yards and one interception.

With Colts running back Jonathan Taylor missing the first game of his NFL career due to an ankle injury, Ryan has had to try and make plays without a key playmaker.

Along with Taylor being out, Ryan lost his starter for the night. Veteran running back Nyheim Hymes suffered a concussion in the first quarter and was ruled out.

In turn, the Colts have attempted to push the ball down the field through the air. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce has been targeted heavily along with Michael Pittmann.

Ryan and the Colts are currently tied with the Broncos 6-6 in the third quarter. This game has been dominated by strong defense and talented punters. At the moment, it seems like the rest of the game will be much of the same.