Should Sean Payton and the Broncos be worried about Jerry Jeudy?

The Denver Broncos earned a key divisional win by beating the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-7. The Broncos put on an incredibly dominant defensive performance. They also found some success on offense thanks to the connection between Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton, which continues to grow stronger with each passing week.

While Wilson and Sutton have built some impressive chemistry, there is another wide receiver on the Broncos' roster who cannot find that chemistry, or even catch a break for that matter.

Jerry Jeudy not living up to hype

Jerry Jeudy's career in the NFL has yet to really take off. He was a highly touted wide receiver coming out of the University of Alabama. He is athletically gifted and a master route-runner. Despite this, Jeudy has yet to establish himself as the wide receiver he was projected to be.

Jeudy's 2023 season has been marred with mistakes and missed opportunities. The wideout had just two catches and 16 yards in Week 14, giving him 42 catches for 507 yards and just one score on the season. Despite his struggles, Broncos head coach Sean Payton is not panicking.

“Oh look, he'll get his touches, gosh,” Payton said regarding Jeudy. “The key is winning. He had a chance to make a play or two today. He made a few plays early on. I'm not as worried about it.”

Jeudy and Wilson have yet to get on the same page on offense. However, Wilson remains confident in Jeudy's ability to contribute to the Broncos' offense.

“I think, first of all, with Jerry, he practices extremely well. I've got all the confidence in the world in him,” Wilson said. “… He's going to help us win. He's a winner. He's a guy who's competitive. He's got unbelievable ability. I've got all the trust in the world in him.”