Head coach Sean Payton lauded his Denver Broncos for being a tough, physical outfit after a Week 14 win over the L.A. Chargers.

Sean Payton's Denver Broncos have come a long way during the 2023 season. A team that started its season by losing five of six, including one in historic fashion, is now firmly back in the playoff hunt at 7-6, just one game behind the AFC West leading Kansas City Chiefs. So what does Payton credit this turnaround to?

“Hope that's something that you can say about our team, that we're a physical team,” Payton said to the media after his team cruised to a 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, per TheDNVR.com's Zac Stevens.

“Because that's something that we emphasize and we think—emotionally, physically you have to be tough. And we were today.”

The Broncos' toughness ended up making their path to victory a whole lot easier on Sunday. A dominant performance by Denver's defensive line resulted in six sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble that Denver recovered.

But the most consequential rush of the day came on a Justin Herbert incomplete pass. The Broncos' Zach Allen got to Herbert and took him to the ground, resulting in a broken finger on his throwing hand for the Chargers gunslinger.

What a turnaround

At 1-5, Payton's Broncos seemed all but done in the AFC. But a Week 7 victory over the Green Bay Packers sparked a five-game winning streak.

The Week 14 win over L.A. leaves Denver as one of six teams in the AFC with a 7-6 record. They are currently not in a playoff slot owing to a 4-5 record against fellow AFC teams.

But Payton has done an admirable job righting the ship already, so another push resulting in postseason play shouldn't surprise anyone at this point in the season.