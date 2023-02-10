New Broncos head coach Sean Payton has a huge job in front of him as he hopes to turn the Denver offense around a poor showing in the 2022 season. Payton was a candidate for multiple head coaching positions around the league, and his former Fox colleague Terry Bradshaw said that the coach did not want the Arizona Cardinals position because he didn’t want to work with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Payton attempted to diminish that position by saying that Bradshaw wanted him to return to the Fox TV pregame show, and that’s why the Hall of Fame quarterback offered that opinion. He also added that he “did not hate Kyler Murray” and that he respected the quarterback’s talent.

“I think from Terry’s perspective, I know he would have felt better if I was coming back to Fox, so there wasn’t going to be anyone good enough, in his eyes, for me,” Payton said. “He was going to look at it like, ‘He’s not going there, he’s not going there, he’s not gonna go there.’ ”

The Cardinals have not found the right head coaching candidate to fill their vacancy at this point, and they are not expected to make a hire until after the Super Bowl.

Payton coached the New Orleans Saints from 2006 through the 2021 season, and his teams had a 152-89 record. Payton led the Saints to their only Super Bowl victory following the 2009 season. He led the Saints to 9 postseason appearances.

Sean Payton spend the 2022 season as a studio analyst for Fox, appearing on pregame and halftime shows for the network