The Arizona Cardinals have seemingly cut their list of candidates for the team’s head-coaching vacancy shorter after defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Bruan Callahan were told that they’re no longer part of the field, per Michael Silver of Bally Sports.

“Cardinals DC Vance Joseph has been informed he is out of contention for the team’s head coaching job. Joseph remains under contract and is thus unable to pursue DC jobs elsewhere–sources say there has been a lot of interest.”

Joseph has been the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator since 2019, and it seems that the two sides will be parting ways soon. That is unless, of course, he and the Cardinals want to continue their partnership. Callahan, on the other hand, will have to look elsewhere to fulfill his dream of becoming an NFL head coach. He has been instrumental in unlocking the potential of Joe Burrow in the pros with the Bengals. It’s also worth mentioning that another Bengals coordinator in offensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is vying for the Cardinals HC job and is scheduled to have a second interview with Arizona.

The Cardinals have a second interview scheduled with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores according to an earlier report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“#Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores is expected to have a 2nd interview with the #AZCardinals for their HC job on Wednesday, source said. He also will interview with the #Broncos DC job the day before — and is a top candidate for the #Vikings DC job.”

Another candidate with a second interview is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.