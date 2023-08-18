The Denver Broncos will meet the San Francisco 49ers in preseason action at Levi Stadium. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a Broncos-49ers preseason prediction and picks while showing you how to watch.

The Broncos lost 18-17 to the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener. Russell Wilson struggled in his first game under Sean Payton. Unfortunately, he went 7 of 13 with 93 yards and one touchdown.

Wilson missed open receivers and took sacks. Additionally, he looked unorganized at times. The first game under Payton was not the greatest. However, there were some positives. Newcomer Samaje Perine rushed six times for 26 yards on a 4.3 yards-per-game. Also, Jerry Jeudy caught two of three targets for 40 yards and a touchdown. Courtland Sutton had three receptions for 35 yards. Meanwhile, second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. did not play as he was dealing with a nagging injury. But new player Drew Sanders had one tackle in his NFL debut.

The 49ers lost 34-7 to the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason debut. Unfortunately, Trey Lance looked uneasy and shaky. He did not examine his second reads. Additionally, Lance made dangerous passes, including one that should have been an interception.

Lance had three drives that ended in a three-and-out. Ultimately, it was not until the fourth drive that he managed the drive with a score when his pass somehow ended in the hands of Ross Dwelley after Duke Shelley dropped a pass.

Lance did some pump fakes on his first drive, which caused him to take two sacks. Then, he looked like a deer in headlights and threw an incomplete over the middle on his second drive when the pressure converged on him. Lance could not do a play-action pass correctly on his third drive and overthrew his target. Next, he took another sack. Lance took another sack on his fifth and final drive before sailing a pass directly into the hands of linebacker Arman Burney, who dropped what should have been an interception.

Here are the Broncos-49ers Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Broncos-49ers Odds

Denver Broncos: -4 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers: +4 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Broncos vs. 49ers

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The main thing everyone will be looking at in this game is the performance of Wilson. Will he make better decisions? The 2023 debut of Javonte Williams has not happened yet. Therefore, there are questions as to his status and whether he will make a preseason appearance.

The offense struggled through three series and must find some traction. Moreover, there may even be concerns about the kicking situation. Brett Maher could not covert a field goal in the first half, and Elliot Fry also missed one before later hitting a 55-yard field goal. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the kickers improve as the season gets closer.

The Broncos will cover the spread if Wilson can actually hit his receivers. Also, the special teams must play better.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

Lance will likely be fighting for his job. Moreover, Sam Darnold is threatening to take the backup spot and may see most of the first half. The offensive line looked shaky. Remember, it was all backups that played. The 49ers may play some of their starters from the offensive line in this battle with the Broncos.

The 49ers may also play Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. Significantly, it is no secret to anyone that these are the best skill players on offense. While the Niners would likely not want to risk injuries, they still will want to play these starters for a little.

But the real action will come from the rookies. Hence, the 49ers will showcase what safety Ji'Ayir Brown could do. Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. will also look to make a statement in the second preseason game. Likewise, the 49ers might want to see more of tight end Cameron Latu.

The 49ers will cover the spread if Darnold can lead a couple of drives. Then, Lance must play better and make better decisions during any playing time he gets.

Final Broncos-49ers Prediction & Pick

The 49ers always play a vanilla-style offense in preseason. Therefore, their offense almost always does nothing. But the Broncos also do nothing in the preseason. Ultimately, this game will be close to the very end. Expect the 49ers to cover the spread.

Final Jets-Browns Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: +4 (-110)