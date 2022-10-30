Bronny James reacts to Sierra Canyon game getting canceled over gun scare

Bronny James couldn’t hide his sadness and frustration after Sierra Canyon’s preseason game against DeMatha Catholic took a shocking turn of events and had to be canceled.

Sierra Canyon was playing local powerhouse DeMatha in the “DMV Showcase” at Wise High School in Maryland. The two teams were in a tight battle, with DeMatha leading 52-51, before a wild fight in the stands broke out and a gun scare caused the audience to panic.

A video of the incident has since gone viral, showing how the audience and players frantically rushed to the exit doors. According to reports, someone yelled “gun,” alarming the whole gymnasium.

The Sierra Canyon vs. DeMatha game had to be cut short after a fight broke out in the stands and "gun" was yelled, which prompted both teams to run off the floor. (via @Tarek_Fattal, austinhavinnn/TT)pic.twitter.com/1Rj9hoODHG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Bronny James has since taken to social media to react and share his thoughts on the matter. He was clearly scared and shocked about what happened, saying “high schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days.”

Bronny’s dad, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has yet to address the incident that his son got involved in. However, just like any parent, it’s undoubtedly a scary moment for him and his wife.

As mentioned, the organizers of the event, Paragon Marketing Group, decided to cancel the game. In a statement (via Basketball News), its president Rashid Ghazi said: “Given the incident in the stands tonight during the CBC vs. Stags game at Wise High School, we have cancelled Sunday’s event. We are making the decision out of the utmost of caution to ensure player and fan safety. Refunds will be available via Go Fan.”