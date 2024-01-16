Who we looking at, Brownies?

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up to secure the talent they need to make a deeper playoff run next season. With an 11-6 record in the 2023 season, the Browns showed promise. Sadly, they were halted in the Wild Card Round by the Houston Texans. As the draft approaches, the Browns have their sights set on several promising prospects who could address key areas of need and elevate the team to the next level.

Browns' 2023 NFL Season

The Cleveland Browns experienced a rollercoaster ride during the 2023 NFL season. Despite a commendable 11-6 record, their playoff journey concluded abruptly with a lopsided defeat against the Texans in the Wild Card Round. Despite this setback, the Browns showcased their potential to emerge as a formidable force in the league. After all, they had one of the best-rated defenses in 2023. As they shift their focus to the 2024 NFL Draft, the team aims to build on their strengths and reinforce areas that require attention, setting the stage for a more successful playoff run in the upcoming season.

The lingering disappointment from the loss to the Texans on Saturday will resonate with Browns fans for some time. However, given the numerous injuries faced throughout the season, many Browns supporters did not anticipate a high number of victories anyway. Instead, they can appreciate the enchanting season that unfolded. Traditionally, Cleveland has shifted gears to NFL draft preparations much earlier in the season. This year, despite limited draft assets and the team's success on the field, Browns mock drafts have not generated the same level of interest or urgency.

General Manager Andrew Berry faces the challenge of having limited valuable selections in this year's draft. Despite this constraint, Berry has demonstrated adeptness in utilizing available assets. This has been proven by the promising performances of CB Martin Emerson and WR Cedric Tillman. They were the team's first picks in the last two drafts, both selected in the third round.

Here we will look at the players that the Cleveland Browns' can look at as way too early targets in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Keep in mind that seasoned running back Nick Chubb is unlikely to be ready to kick off the season. In addition, Jerome Ford appears more suited as a complementary back. As such, the Browns could find stability in Blake Corum to initiate the year. Corum presents the offensive spark and versatility necessary for the Browns to elevate their ground game. This strategic move not only provides an immediate solution but also has the potential to extend Chubb's tenure with the team. Despite the diminishing trend in drafting running backs high in recent years, Corum's draft stock remains intriguing. This is especially true considering his impressive performances during the last two NCAA seasons.

Tez Walker, CB, UCF

In the quest to fortify the Browns' secondary and secure lockdown coverage against top-tier receivers, Tez Walker emerges as a compelling prospect. Given the Browns' absence from the first round, choosing an ideal prospect becomes a bit challenging. However, Walker's impressive track record positions him as a promising deep-threat receiver. This includes his remarkable 16.8-yard average depth of target in the last two years at Kent State and North Carolina. His 87th percentile separation percentage also underscores his potential to be a valuable asset for the team.

Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon

To complete the defensive puzzle, Brandon Dorlus could be the much-needed missing piece in the Browns' defensive line. While Berry has successfully added a veteran presence to the defensive line, the perpetual need to strengthen both lines of scrimmage persists. Dorlus brings a potent combination of pass-rushing prowess and run-stopping ability. He aligns well with DC Jim Schwartz’s wide-9 system. This makes him a strategic addition to the Browns' defensive front.

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Lastly, Junior Colson from Michigan emerges as a potential defensive cornerstone for the Browns. Boasting the ability to excel in both pass coverage and run defense, Colson could fill a crucial role in the team's linebacker corps. While Anthony Walker's leadership is commendable, the Browns find themselves with only one quality linebacker under contract moving forward. Colson's proven contributions to a championship-level defense make him a compelling choice.

Looking Ahead

As the Cleveland Browns set their sights on the 2024 NFL Draft, their strategic approach involves addressing key positions to fortify both the offense and defense. From the dynamic running prowess of Blake Corum to the lockdown coverage skills of Tez Walker, the Browns are eyeing prospects who can make an immediate impact. Brandon Dorlus brings disruptive force to the defensive line, while Junior Colson offers versatility in the linebacker corps. With a blend of experience and potential, these prospects represent the Browns' commitment to building a well-rounded roster. These young guns can help Cleveland make a deeper playoff run in the upcoming season. As the draft unfolds, the anticipation among Browns fans grows. They are hopeful that these carefully chosen talents will contribute to a new era of success in Cleveland.