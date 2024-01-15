Would the Bears really pass on Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Now that the regular season has ended, it's time to start talking about April with our 2024 mock NFL Draft. As the league is now in the midst of the playoffs, so now how has the official deadline for underclassmen to declare for the upcoming draft. One of the biggest names that has kept everyone under speculation if he would enter or return to college for another year was Caleb Williams, who has now officially declared.

Like any draft, there's always the factor of what the No. 1 pick will do. In this case, it's the Chicago Bears, who are receiving the pick from the Carolina Panthers after trading up to pick Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft.

The Bears are obviously in an opportune spot where they could do a number of things. They could, of course, take the first pick and more than likely draft Caleb Williams, who has been the projected No. 1 pick going back to last year's draft. Or they could trade the pick to a team more in need of a quarterback, choosing to stick with their first-round draft choice back in 2021 in quarterback Justin Fields out of Ohio State, all while gathering future picks from potential suitors.

Remember, that won't be the only first-round pick the Bears receive, as they have their own, which will be at No. 9. Would they choose to go with someone like Marvin Harrison Jr. with their first pick — wherever that may be — and then choose one of the other number of quarterbacks in the signal-caller-heavy draft?

Ah, so many picks with so much time to dwell on them. Is it April yet? No? Okay, let's get into the 2024 NFL mock draft to kill some time.

1. New England Patriots (from Bears) – Caleb Williams, QB – USC

It will be a new era in New England now that Bill Belichick is out and Jerod Mayo is the new head coach. Regardless, this team is in desperate need of a quarterback after still being unable to fill Tom Brady's shoes. With indications that Caleb Williams didn't want certain teams to draft him — wink, wink, Bears — would Chicago be willing to trade the pick? And what would the price really be? Mayo's first move will be an interesting one that could determine his entire future in New England.

2. Washington Commanders – Drake Maye, QB – North Carolina

New ownership and more than likely new coaches means everything is new, even the quarterback, whether Sam Howell is there or not.

3. Chicago Bears (from Patriots) – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

DJ Moore has been a nice addition for Fields as a weapon at receiver, but having the caliber of someone like Harrison, who could be an instant playmaker, would help this offense tremendously.

4. Arizona Cardinals – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT – Penn State

With two first-round picks, it's all about getting some up front help to protect Kyler Murray. A wide receiver will still be available later.

5. Los Angeles Chargers – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB – Alabama

A lot of the Chargers' defensive issues came in their secondary. We've reached the portion of the NFL draft where Alabama will be taking up most of the picks.

6. New York Giants – Jayden Daniels, QB – LSU

No one's stock got higher this season than Jayden Daniels, who became the 89th Heisman Trophy winner. It's doubtful that Brian Daboll is relying on Daniel Jones if he wants to keep his job.

7. Tennessee Titans – Rome Odunze, WR – Washington

The Titans could go for an offensive lineman here, but they also desperately need help at wide receiver. Why not get the best one on the board?

8. Atlanta Falcons – Michael Penix Jr., QB – Washington

Three 7-10 seasons in a row says that there's a problem. We'll just stick with the quarterback play on this one. The Falcons have taken an offensive skill player in their last three NFL drafts. Will this finally be the year they go quarterback? That, of course, depends on what the new coach wants, whoever that may be.

9. Chicago Bears – Dallas Turner, Edge – Alabama

The Bears' second pick should go to their defense, which they are trying to rebuild. Montez Sweat and Dallas Turner could be a lethal combination.

10. New York Jets – Joe Alt, OT – Notre Dame

The biggest issue coming into the 2023 season for the Jets was their offensive line, especially at left tackle. It'd be shocking to see the Jets go another way other than a tackle here in the 2024 NFL Draft.

11. Minnesota Vikings – Bo Nix, QB – Oregon

Some say that those looking at Nix could wait until the second round if not later for the Oregon quarterback. But with the Raiders following after them, the Vikings need to make sure they potentially have their next man behind center, especially if they don't re-sign Kirk Cousins.

12. Denver Broncos – Brock Bowers, TE – Georgia

Broncos need a lot more than a tight end, but they'll either have to look toward free agency, the later rounds, or even in next year's NFL Draft to find their next quarterback. Bowers will likely be hard to pass up for head coach Sean Payton.

13. Las Vegas Raiders – JT Latham, OT – Alabama

Likely a new head coach with a new vision is incoming for the Raiders. However, the Raiders need a quarterback, but the best of the first-rounders are gone at this point. Might as well fix up the offensive line.

14. New Orleans Saints – Malik Nabers, WR – LSU

Who knows if Nabers will last this long, but if he's there, it won't be surprising if the Saints take him off the board. It definitely wouldn't hurt to give Carr another weapon.

15. Indianapolis Colts – Troy Fautanu, IOL – Washington

The Colts may have found their quarterback in last year's draft. Now they'll look to keep him protected. Fautanu was part of the Huskies' Joe Moore award-winning offensive line this season.

16. Seattle Seahawks – Jared Verse, Edge – Florida State

Seahawks could probably use an interior offensive lineman here, but passing on Verse, if he's available, likely doesn't happen.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars – Laiatu Latu, Edge – UCLA

The Jaguars are up a lot higher in the draft than they thought they would be after not making the NFL Playoffs, losing in the last regular-season game against the Titans. Latu would help beef up the defense.

18. Cincinnati Bengals – Jer'Zhan Newton, DL – Illinois

The Bengals look to take what might be the only first-round interior defensive lineman.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Terrion Arnold, CB – Alabama

The Buccaneers defense this year kept them in games, but improving the secondary with another corner is probably the best option here. Although, it still depends where they actually finish in the draft order given they made the playoffs.

20. Los Angeles Rams – Cooper DeJean, CB – Iowa

DeJean was a pivotal part of the Hawkeyes defense and may be able to contribute immediately for the Rams.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kamari Lassiter, CB – Georgia

Defense is the name of the game still in Pittsburgh.

22. Miami Dolphins – Chop Robinson, Edge – Penn State

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins suffered some crucial injuries this year to Bradley Chubb and Jaelyn Phillips. It'd be hard to pass up on a talent like Robinson.

23. Houston Texans (from Browns) – JT Tuimoloau, Edge – Ohio State

Time to get after the quarterback in Houston in this NFL draft for the Texans, which is the next essential piece to building a winning team.

24. Dallas Cowboys – Jordan Morgan, OL – Arizona

With Dallas maybe losing two of their offensive lineman to free agency, they'll want to get some youth coming in to rebuild the depth.

25. Green Bay Packers – Nate Wiggins, CB – Clemson

If it wasn't apparent watching this season, the Packers need some help on the back end of the defense. If somehow Wiggins makes it this far, he should be a Packer.

26. Arizona Cardinals (from Texans) – Emeka Egbuka, WR – Ohio State

With their second pick in the first round, now it's time to get Murray someone to throw to. That will be Ohio State's Egbuka.

27. Philadelphia Eagles – Quinyon Mitchell, CB – Toledo

Look for the Eagles to go defense first, getting this Toledo corner in the first round and going back to the offense in the second.

28. Kansas City Chiefs – Keon Coleman, WR – Florida State

Watching the Chiefs wide receivers drop passes this year, it's pretty clear — if not evident from Patrick Mahomes frustrations — that a pass catcher is a must-have.

29. Buffalo Bills – Adonai Mitchell, WR – Texas

As division winners, the Bills move down the draft board. But at least they can add a weapon for Josh Allen, even though it's probably a running back the Bills need.

30. Detroit Lions – Bralen Trice, Edge – Washington

Another edge rusher off the board and what should be the final of the first round.

31. San Francisco 49ers – Kingsley Suamataia, OT – BYU

Size and potential has the 49ers getting more protection for Brock Purdy.

32. Baltimore Ravens – Leonard Taylor III, DL – Miami (FL)

With Jadeveon Clowney and Justin Madubuike set to hit free agency, the Ravens will look to rebuild their defensive line, according to PFF.