1 potential reason Deshaun Watson didn’t get a full season suspension

The Deshaun Watson saga has finally come to an end before the start of the 2022 season. After the NFL appealed Watson’s initial six game suspension, they were able to overturn the ruling and get Watson suspended from the Cleveland Browns first 11 games of the season, while also imposing a $5 million fine on him as well.

Many folks were curious as to why the NFL didn’t push for a full season suspension, rather than just 11 games. Watson will make his way back onto the field at some point this season, and if Cleveland can hold things over until he returns, they could sneak into the postseason.

When it came to suspending Watson a full season, though, it seems like executives across the NFL pushed to not have Watson endure a yearlong suspension. Some believe it was payback of sorts for the Browns guaranteeing Watson so much money in his deal, and by suspending him for a full season, the NFL would basically be giving Cleveland an extra season of having Watson on their roster.

“As King reports it, some owners apparently spoke privately about not wanting Watson to be suspended for a full year, in what would be a bit of payback to the Browns for paying so much guaranteed money to Deshaun Watson.” – Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk

Since Watson won’t be suspended for the full season, his contract will largely remain intact, and result in the Browns essentially losing the first year of his deal. Watson could technically come back and lead the Browns to the playoffs, so they may be able to salvage the season, but the NFL made it a lot tougher on Cleveland by suspending Deshaun Watson for 11 games compared to the full season, and that may have been exactly what the league was looking to accomplish.