The Cleveland Browns and their fans will be charging into the weekend with some good news. Amari Cooper, who suffered a “minor tweak” at the start of training camp, will be returning to action Friday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The veteran wide receiver had been working on conditioning off to the side but will now officially return to practice in a limited capacity. While there was never a high level of concern given the nature of the injury, getting Cooper back on the field will allow the team to continue strengthening their chemistry.

Former New York Jets second-round pick Elijah Moore joins the WR room after arriving in Cleveland via trade in March and will surely benefit from picking the four-time Pro Bowler's brain and studying him up close. Though, a full offensive unit is also essential to getting quarterback Deshaun Watson up to speed. The rust was evident when he returned from his suspension last season, so he could use extra reps with Cooper on the field.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There will be a different energy surrounding the stadium when the Browns open their season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10th. The organization and team have big expectations. Despite residing in the loaded AFC North, they have the resources in place to compete for a postseason berth. Anything less will be considered a disappointment, considering all that they have invested in Watson.

Training camp feels more important than ever before. The Browns are beginning their preparation in the West Virginia mountains, hoping to really lock in on their objectives and build trust. Adding Amari Cooper back into the fold should make achieving those objectives much more manageable.