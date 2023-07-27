The Cleveland Browns are ready to bounce back in 2023. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a Browns over-under win total prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

The Browns had a bad season in 2022, as everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Now, they are hoping to improve after going 7-10 in 2022. Things started well for the Browns as they started the season with a win. Unfortunately, they suffered a humiliating loss to the New York Jets after they allowed two touchdowns over the final 90 seconds to lose 31-30.

The Browns entered a showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers with a 2-2 record but lost 30-28 on a last-second field goal. Then, the New England Patriots followed this up by destroying the Browns 38-15. The Browns suffered another last-minute loss to the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 2-5. Ultimately, eyes were on their showdown with the Houston Texans, which would also feature the return of Deshaun Watson from an 11-game suspension. The Browns won the game. Conversely, they struggled mightily over the final stretch and went 3-3 over the final six games, as Watson did not play well.

The Browns traded for Elijah Moore to improve their receiving core. Additionally, they brought in tight end Jordan Akers. But the Browns also lost defensive tackle Tavon Bryan, who is now with the Colts. Also, they lost Jadeveon Clowney and allowed running back Kareem Hunt to walk. The Browns also added wide receiver Cedric Tillman with the 74th pick. Significantly, he is 6-foot-3 and will now be the tallest receiver on the team.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 9.5 wins: +108

Under 9.5 wins: -134

Why Cleveland Can Win 9.5 Games

The Browns have so much top-end talent. First, there is Watson. We know how he struggled last season by tossing 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions through six games. However, his stats in 2020 were more indicative of what he could do with a full camp and knowledge of the playbook. Watson passed for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Additionally, he rushed 90 times for 444 yards and three scores.

The Browns also have Nick Chubb, who remains one of the best in the game. Significantly, he rushed 302 times for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 239 yards and a score. Amari Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. Likewise, Donovan People-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards and three scores.

The offense line is amazing. Moreover, every starter is back. Joel Bitonio, Jedrick Willis, Ethan Pocic, Jack Conklin, and Wyatt Teller form a group that makes it difficult for any defenses to get past.

Myles Garrett is still a beast on defense and had 16 sacks. Also, the secondary played at an elite level by only allowing 20 touchdowns, which was the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Cornerbacks Martin Emerson, Denzel Ward, and Greg Newsome II form a three-headed monster.

The Browns will win 10 games because they have elite players at every offensive skill position and the best offensive line in the game. Also, Garrett is still an elite defender, and their secondary is exceptional.

Why Cleveland Can Not Win 9.5 Games

But there are also holes on the defense. Unfortunately, everyone other than Garrett is bad. The Browns constantly allowed teams to run all over them. Thus, it will not be easy for them, especially as they face a lot of teams that like to run.

The linebackers were a mess. Also, they did not address this weakness either. Outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoan was good but also suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss two games. Meanwhile, inside linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his pectoral muscle.

The schedule is not easy either. Significantly, they play in one of the tougest divisions. The Browns went 3-3 against their division rivals in 2022. Therefore, they either must improve on that or beat other teams outside their division. The Browns have dates against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans on their schedule. Thus, if they go 3-3 again within their division, they may have to beat some good teams to survive.

The Browns will not win 10 games because they have too many holes in their interior defense. Also, there is a lack of depth. The schedule is not forgiving, either.

Final Cleveland Browns Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Browns should win some games. However, their tough division makes it tough. Can they steal another game from Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? Will they beat the Steelers twice? This all plays a factor in the final prediction.

Final Cleveland Browns Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 9.5 wins: -134