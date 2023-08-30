The Cleveland Browns are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL season opener. Joe Burrow returned to practice for the Bengals on Wednesday. However, the Browns received a positive health update on their QB Deshaun Watson as well.

Watson and WR Elijah Moore returned to practice on Wednesday after previously battling illnesses, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Watson's status for the Browns' season opener wasn't necessarily in question, but this is a positive update nonetheless.

Cleveland can set the tone for the 2023 season by upsetting their division rival to begin the campaign. It won't be easy, as the Bengals have been one of the better teams in the NFL over the past couple of seasons. Still, this is a Browns team with potential and a full season of Deshaun Watson may help them reach the playoffs.

Watson was limited to just six games in 2022 due to a suspension. The QB recorded 1,102 passing yards and seven touchdowns across those six contests. However, he also threw six interceptions. Nevertheless, Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler who was once regarded as one of the better players in the league.

The Browns are hoping Watson will return to form in 2023.

Moore, meanwhile, is entering his third season in the NFL. He spent 2021 and 2022 with the New York Jets and flashed signs of potential. Moore didn't post jaw-dropping numbers with the Jets but is a reliable receiving option. Perhaps he will take a step forward in Cleveland with the Browns.

The Browns and Bengals season opener is scheduled for Sunday, September 10.