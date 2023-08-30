Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is reportedly back at practice today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Joe Burrow injured his calf early on in training camp, but now it appears he is back, giving him more than a week to be prepared for the Bengals' first game of the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals had hoped that Burrow would have a full clean preseason, but that was not the case. Regardless, the expectation is for him to pick up where he left off. His own receiver Tyler Boyd recently said that it would not take long for Burrow to get acclimated again.

The Browns have given Burrow and the Bengals trouble in his career. He has a 1-4 record against the Browns in his career, according to Statmuse. However, the last time they matched up, Burrow got the first win of his career against the Browns. The week 1 game will be a road game for the Bengals, and Burrow is 0-2 against the Browns on the road in his career. The hope is that changes this season.

This season, the Browns are hoping to compete in Deshaun Watson's first full season as the starter, and week 1 could be the chance to make a statement.

It seems that Burrow will have plenty of time to get ready for the big week 1 matchup. It helps that much of his offense is the same as he played with last season.

It will be interesting to see if Burrow is impacted by his time off.