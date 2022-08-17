Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still awaiting the final decision on his suspension this season after being accused of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Judge Sue A. Robinson initially proposed a six-game suspension, but the NFL wants more.

Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, it appears Watson and his camp are expecting a resolution as early as today or tomorrow.

“Sources close to the Deshaun Watson situation believe a resolution could come today or tomorrow. Recent talks between NFL and Watson’s reps have heightened hope that they can reach a settlement without Peter C. Harvey having to rule, but it’s unclear how much longer he will wait.”

The league is hoping for a full-season ban and a fine for Watson. As noted, the NFL and Watson’s representatives are looking to reach a settlement without getting Harvey, a New Jersey attorney, involved.

Deshaun Watson is reportedly seeking an 8-10 game ban that could allow him to play a part of 2022 still. Roger Goodell wants more. There is no question he needs to be reprimanded for his actions, it just remains to be seen how long he’ll be out.

His absence definitely leaves the Browns in a tough situation at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett is expected to step in and be the starter, although Cleveland is also reportedly eyeing Jimmy Garoppolo, who is going to be traded sooner rather than later. He could be a nice replacement for Watson, having almost led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl last season, if it wasn’t for a dropped interception.