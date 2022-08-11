Browns mulling Jimmy Garoppolo trade if Deshaun Watson suspension increases

The Cleveland Browns are bracing themselves for the NFL’s final decision regarding the suspension to star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently suspended for six games, but there’s a chance that his punishment could be increased to a full year after Roger Goodell and the NFL appealed the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson. If Watson does get suspended for the full season, the Browns are reportedly mulling a big trade to fill his void. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns will consider trading for 49ers’ outcast Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson ends up serving a one-year suspension.

The Browns had been operating throughout training camp under the guise that Jacoby Brissett would be the team’s starter if Watson got suspended. After Robinson issued a six-game suspension for Watson, the plan still appeared to be to roll with Brissett.

However, Goodell’s desire to implement a harsher punishment on Watson seems to have changed some minds in Cleveland, as they’re now reportedly open to trading for Garoppolo. It’s a move that could potentially be beneficial for both parties. Garoppolo would get his desired trade away from the 49ers and the chance to prove himself during a contract year. The Browns would get a proven quarterback capable of leading a team on a deep playoff run, without having to worry about signing him to a long-term extension.

As the NFL continues to push for a one-year suspension for Watson as a result of the multitude of sexual misconduct allegations facing him, the Browns seem to be mulling their options ahead of the regular season. Brissett seemed to be in pole position to open the season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback, so it’s certainly interesting to see the Browns already exploring other options to fill in during Watson’s impending suspension from the league.