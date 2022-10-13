Myles Garrett back on Browns’ injury report for yet another issue

Myles Garrett’s battle with injuries after his car accident in late September continues. This time, the Cleveland Browns defensive end is dealing with a new health issue.

Garrett was a limited participant during the Browns’ practice on Wednesday, with the team adding “hand” injury to his already long list of problems. He is already dealing with biceps and shoulder strains as a result of the car wreck he figured in.

It doesn’t look like it will force Garrett to be sidelined again, though. He missed their Week 4 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, but he was able to return come Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers–albeit not yet at 100 percent health.

The Browns will be facing the New England Patriots in Week 6, and they will surely need Myles Garrett if they want to get back to the winning column and put an end to their two-game slump.

Garrett’s injury is not the only health problem that the Browns’ are facing though. Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney did not practice Wednesday because of ankle, knee and elbow injuries. The likes of left guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Amari Cooper, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. and cornerback Denzel Ward were also non-participants in the team’s latest practice due to various issues–from elbow injury and concussion to rest and illness.

It remains to be seen how healthy the Browns will be come Sunday, though the Cleveland faithful are certainly hoping for the best.