Somehow, some way, the Cleveland Browns are in the mix for the AFC North. After four games, the team is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. With Deshaun Watson still out due to his suspension, Cleveland should try their best to win as much games as possible to fight for the playoffs.

Ahead of a critical game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Browns got some great injury news about Myles Garrett and Jadaveon Clowney. The dominant edge rusher duo will be ready to play in Week 5 for the team. That is welcome news for this team, especially considering their play in the last few weeks. (via Ian Rapoport)

#Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is optimistic about playing today, source said. He is listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

The Browns did not have Myles Garrett for Week 4 after the star was involved in a dangerous car crash last week. Thankfully, Garrett avoided serious and/or life-threatening injuries in the crash. As a result, Garrett will be ready for Week 5, albeit not fully at 100% for the team.

Jadaveon Clowney, on the other hand, was also absent for the Browns’ Week 4 due to injury. The edge rusher has been an integral part of the Cleveland defense looking to keep the team afloat this year. Having him back against a dangerous foe in the Chargers will help Cleveland greatly in their campaign to win the division.

A win here would help the Browns gain some crucial ground in the division race this early. The Bengals and Ravens also play tonight. A win here for Cleveland will give them the division lead.