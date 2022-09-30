Myles Garrett’s stunning Browns status for Week 4 vs. Falcons just days after car crash

Just days after a scary car accident, Myles Garrett has a chance to suit up for the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons. Yes, you read that correctly. Per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle Telegram and Medina Gazette, the Browns listed Garrett as questionable on their final injury report ahead of Week 4.

#Browns list Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney as questionable for Sunday vs. Falcons. DT Taven Bryan, T Joe Haeg ruled out. CB Denzel Ward, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will play. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 30, 2022

It doesn’t mean that Myles Garrett is going to play against the Falcons on Sunday. But just the mere fact that he even has a chance to suit up after being in a car accident on Monday is astounding.

Garrett was driving back from the Browns practice facility when he reportedly swerved to avoid an animal, with his vehicle tumbling onto the side of the road after an overcorrection.

However, new details have since emerged, as Garrett was issued a citation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for traveling 20 MPH over the speed limit.

Judging by the details of the crash, Myles Garrett is lucky to be alive. The Browns star defensive end is far from healthy though, as he sustained injuries to his shoulder and biceps, as well as cuts and bruises.

Myles Garrett returned to Cleveland’s facility on Thursday but was unable to take the practice field. He wasn’t spotted on the practice field on Friday either.

He would seem to be a longshot for Week 4 vs. the Falcons, but it would be unwise to rule him out prematurely. Cleveland’s decision to list him as questionable show that they at least believe he has a shot to take the field.

It will be interesting to see if Myles Garrett is out there on Sunday.