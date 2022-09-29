Myles Garrett issued citation as car crash report becomes public

The details emerging from Myles Garrett’s car crash are not pretty. Thankfully, the Cleveland Browns’ superstar edger rusher and the passenger he was with at the time did not suffer major injuries. He is now facing repercussions for the crash.

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, Garrett has been issued a citation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for failing to control his vehicle and traveling at an unsafe speed. His car turned over and fell into a ditch on Monday, leading to injuries to numerous parts of his body, the Browns announced.

Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for "failure to control his vehicle. Unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance," according to an update in the crash investigation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 29, 2022

Myles Garrett was traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit before his car tumbled, per Trotter. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he is expecting to see Garrett back in practice on Thursday and has not yet ruled him out for Cleveland’s Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Garrett is indeed back at the team’s facility but that he will not go through practice as usual as he gets back into the swing of it.

This situation is certainly worrisome for Garrett and the Browns, especially because it is not the first driving error for the three-time Pro Bowler. Court records show that Garrett has a pattern of speeding. In this particular instance, he did not remember how he traveled off the road when talking to a police officer about the incident.

The Browns are 2-1 so far this season thanks to Garrett and his 3.0 sacks and forced fumble.