Twitter reacts to Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

The Deshaun Watson suspension decision was finally announced on Monday. Judge Sue Robinson informed Watson’s camp that the QB would miss 6 games. Speculation had been brewing for a few months leading up to this decision. But the Cleveland Browns star offseason acquisition has to feel pleased with the verdict. There were initial reports that he would miss no less than a year of action. So 6 games isn’t all that bad. However, the suspension drew some strong opinions from people around the NFL world.

Atlanta Falcons reporter Michael Rothstein noted the difference in suspension length between Deshaun Watson and Calvin Ridley, who was suspended a year for betting on NFL games.

“Deshaun Watson won’t play against Atlanta. Also, he’s been suspended for a far less period than Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (gambling) who was banned at least a year and then has to apply for reinstatement. Different situations, but worth noting.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud compared Jameis Winston’s former suspension to Watson’s.

“The 6 games is pretty standard for a violation of the personal conduct policy of this nature. Jameis Winston would have received six games but with lawyers, negotiated it down to three games and accepted responsibility in a statement. No wonder Watson’s camp won’t contest it.”

Other notable Deshaun Watson suspension reactions include the following:

Reminder that the Browns paid Deshaun Watson a $44.965m signing bonus this year that can't be touched by suspension. A 6-game suspension will cost him 6/18ths of his $1.035m base salary. That's $345,000, or $57,500 per game — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 1, 2022

Suspended Calvin Ridley for an entire season and made him forfeit his salary for betting but someone who is still in the process of settling cases gets six games and basically loses no money. Incredible league. — Zito (@_Zeets) August 1, 2022

Six games seems light for Deshaun Watson. I realize the NFL didn’t directly hand down this punishment, but it’s still as random as most of their suspension lengths seem to be. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 1, 2022

So the Texans facilitated massages for Watson. Paid off women after they reported sexual harassment. Then traded him. The Browns made this year’s salary $1M knowing he’d be suspended. NFL gives him 6 game suspension. The NFL doesn’t care about women. At all. — drew olanoff (@yoda) August 1, 2022

Calvin Ridley made a bet that his team will win a game in the NFL He got suspended indefinitely, through at least the entire 2022 season and possibly more. He also lost $11.1 million in salary. Deshaun Watson meanwhile received 6 game suspension, he'll only lose less than $1M. https://t.co/hAt2Ft6TmJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2022

The overall reaction analysis is negative. Many people believe Deshaun Watson should have received a lengthier suspension for his actions. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed Judge Sue Robinson’s reasoning for the 6 game suspension decision.

Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision says Deshaun Watson’s “pattern of behavior was egregious,” but notes that behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct” in explaining the decision to suspend him six games, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 1, 2022

This decision will be a debated topic for the foreseeable future.