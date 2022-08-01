Quantcast
Twitter reacts to Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

Browns, Deshaun Watson

The Deshaun Watson suspension decision was finally announced on Monday. Judge Sue Robinson informed Watson’s camp that the QB would miss 6 games. Speculation had been brewing for a few months leading up to this decision. But the Cleveland Browns star offseason acquisition has to feel pleased with the verdict. There were initial reports that he would miss no less than a year of action. So 6 games isn’t all that bad. However, the suspension drew some strong opinions from people around the NFL world.

Atlanta Falcons reporter Michael Rothstein noted the difference in suspension length between Deshaun Watson and Calvin Ridley, who was suspended a year for betting on NFL games.

“Deshaun Watson won’t play against Atlanta. Also, he’s been suspended for a far less period than Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (gambling) who was banned at least a year and then has to apply for reinstatement. Different situations, but worth noting.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud compared Jameis Winston’s former suspension to Watson’s.

“The 6 games is pretty standard for a violation of the personal conduct policy of this nature. Jameis Winston would have received six games but with lawyers, negotiated it down to three games and accepted responsibility in a statement. No wonder Watson’s camp won’t contest it.”

Other notable Deshaun Watson suspension reactions include the following:

The overall reaction analysis is negative. Many people believe Deshaun Watson should have received a lengthier suspension for his actions. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed Judge Sue Robinson’s reasoning for the 6 game suspension decision.

This decision will be a debated topic for the foreseeable future.

