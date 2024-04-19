The Cleveland Browns stunned onlookers last season making the NFL Playoffs and making believers out of those who previously doubted the ‘sad sack' NFL franchise. Coach Kevin Stefanski won Coach of the Year, an honor that had fans forgetting somewhat about the tragic injury suffered by star running back and former Georgia Bulldogs star Nick Chubb.
Now, Chubb's situation is getting an update during what has been called a high-intensity rehabilitation path.
The news came amid Deshaun Watson's ‘full speed' revelation regarding his own rehab. The Browns also added a veteran offensive line presence to help pave the way for Chubb, Watson and Cleveland's All-Star cast on the offensive side of the football field.
Now, Chubbs' current status is finally being revealed, and it sounds promising for the productive and powerful runner for Coach Stefanski's team.
Chubb Update Revealed By GM Berry
Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has his work cut out for him with the NFL Draft just days away in Detroit, Michigan.
Berry commented on the Chubb situation which has fans wondering if the Browns are willing to select a running back this upcoming draft or not. He said that the next few weeks and months will factor big into Chubb's status, which could hint that he may be willing to draft an RB.
“So with Nick, in his rehab, I think you guys have heard me say he's really attacked it very aggressively, really since he's been able to in the fall,” Berry said. “he's going at a good pace. It's still early. He actually started running on land this past week.
“That's not to say he's through the woods or anything, but he's doing everything in his power. He's progressing progressively, but certainly the next few weeks, next few months will be big as we continue to increase the load that he's able to put on his knee, and then how much he's ultimately able to do during his training.”
The info was revealed by the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal.
Chubb's Impact on Browns
Chubb is a certified wrecking ball for the Browns when healthy, which he wasn't during last season's magical playoff-clinching season. The 5-foot-11, 227 pound Chubb has averaged a scintillating 5.3 yards per carry over the course of his career. That stat ranks him seventh all-time in NFL history and second all-time among running backs behind only Jamaal Charles of the KC Chiefs.
The other players in the top seven include QBs Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham along with fullback Marion Motley. Barry Sanders is tied for 10th and Jim brown is eighth, illustrating just how effective the 28-year-old Chubb has been over the course of his career.
If Chubb can come back this season and Deshaun Watson regains his former form, the sky is the limit for Coach Kevin Stefanski's Browns team. Myles Garrett is the reigning, defending Defensive Player of the Year and he is surrounded by additional plus defenders. For the Browns, a core of Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson is one they can win with going forward, especially as teams like the Chiefs grow weary from playoff battles the Browns have been getting acquainted with in recent years.