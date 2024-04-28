Coming into the 2023-24 NBA season, it was all about the stars of the Boston Celtics and their new additions. And rightfully so, as the Green Team's starting five was one of the best in the league and boasts four past and present All-Stars. However, bench play has also been crucial to the Celtics' success, especially in the playoffs. Following Boston's Game 3, 104-84, win over the Miami Heat on Saturday night, Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had high praise for the bench mob and point guard Payton Pritchard in particular.
“Payton’s energy has been fantastic for us all year. Him just making shots, him just making plays, him getting on the glass. Payton is a dawg,” Brown said. “We look forward to him being able to make those plays down the line in the playoffs but he did a great job tonight.”
“Payton is one of the most confident guys I’ve ever been around,” Tatum declared. “At every given moment, he walks out there like he’s the best player. To have that confidence, it’s special. We need him to be like that—being aggressive on both ends, being able to attack closeouts, create his own shot, create for others. To have that off the bench, it’s special.”
In 25 minutes of play, Pritchard had seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and a plus-minus rating of +6. It wasn't an all-time performance by any means, yet it spoke to his effort and how the unsung heroes of Boston's bench can give the C's a boost when it matters most.
For instance, the 6-foot-1 guard grabbed two offensive boards during the victory, with both extra possessions generating second-chance points. No player on the Heat had more offensive rebounds than him besides 6-foot-9 center Bam Adebayo.
Keep that energy, Payton Pritchard 😤 pic.twitter.com/TBGjt15o2D
— Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) April 27, 2024
An undersized NBA player like Pritchard would usually have no business getting multiple offensive rebounds. But, he's never been afraid to crash the glass, even in the lengthy regular season.
Of guards under 6-foot-4 who played more than 20 minutes per game, Pritchard had the sixth most offensive rebounds per outing. None of the guys ahead of Pritchard played more games than he did, as the Oregon native was the only Celtic to participate in all 82 contests this regular season.
When asked about Pritchard's performance, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla shared a similar view to Tatum and Brown.
“It starts with him. It’s the bench in general,” Mazzulla said. “When you can change the tempo of the game by putting in different lineups, and have different guys, I think it helps us. It takes the pressure off those other guys. He’s been tremendous for us, dictating the pace and really dictating the physicality of the game.”
How Celtics' bench can continue to contribute
In order for Pritchard and the rest of the bench mob to thrive, they have to bring the energy off the bench, not be defensive liabilities, and consistently connect from deep.
A perfect example of what this would look like could be seen early in the second quarter of Game 3. First, Pritchard, whom opposing offenses often try and take advantage of, pressured Heat sharp-shooter Duncan Robinson and forced a turnover. Immediately after that, Boston swung the ball and found forward Sam Hauser all alone for a smooth triple.
Pritchard w/the great defense, Hauser with the three & Boston is up 27-12 early in the 2nd. #DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/DgTy7js0y8
— KWAPT (@KWAPT) April 27, 2024
Miami's defense is going to settle for leaving Pritchard, Hauser, and backup center Al Horford open from beyond the arc at times, especially early on in the game when they haven't found an offensive rhythm yet. If those three can convert when the defense swarms stars like Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis, then Miami will have a tough time dominating the 3-point margin.
Thanks to a solid, all-around effort, the Celtics hold a 2-1 advantage in this first-round playoff series. Game 4 will tip off in Miami on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.