The Cleveland Browns dealt with a litany of quarterback injuries during the 2023 NFL season. The Browns started five different quarterbacks last year, including an exciting late-season stretch from 39-year-old Joe Flacco. Cleveland's star running back Nick Chubb also suffered a grisly knee injury earlier in the season. As a result, the Browns are making a concerted effort to invest in their offensive line with the hopes of decreasing injuries in 2024.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns have signed veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi. The journeyman spent most of the 2023 season on the active roster with the Buffalo Bills after spending training camp and the preseason with the Detroit Lions. Throughout his career, Ifedi has made 59 starts at right tackle and 24 at right guard. Ifedi was drafted in the first round (31st overall) of the 2016 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle declined his fifth-year option in 2019 and Ifedi ended up playing for the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons before landing in Cleveland.
The Browns also added guard Michael Dunn during free agency in March.
Ifedi brings a veteran presence and position versatility to the second line of Cleveland's offensive line. The Browns already boast a strong offensive line with starters including left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., guard Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, center Ethan Pocic, and right tackle Jack Conklin. All of Cleveland's starters are under contract for the next two seasons, which puts them squarely in the market for depth pieces like Ifedi. The team also spent a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on offensive tackle Dawand Jones.
Will the Cleveland Browns add more offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Browns offensive line is looking solid for the next two seasons. But will the team begin investing in the future of their offensive line in the draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft features a talented class of offensive lineman. Several top tackles are projected to be picked in the first half of the first round, and the middle rounds boast impressive depth at tackle, guard, and center.
It could make sense for the Browns to invest in another young offensive lineman. However, other positions have more pressing needs, and Cleveland does not have a complete arsenal of draft picks to deploy this year. The Houston Texans own the Browns' pick, the last vestiges of the Deshaun Watson trade that has been a disaster for Cleveland so far.
The Browns have the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Second round (54th overall)
- Third round (85th overall)
- Fifth round (156th overall)
- Sixth round (206th overall)
- Seventh round (227th overall)
- Seventh round (243rd overall)
Cleveland's top draft needs include wide receiver, running back, and defensive tackle. This draft class is also loaded with talent at these positions, which could give the Browns flexibility to fill some of these holes with late-round picks. That said, it seems unlikely that Cleveland will look at drafting an offensive lineman before day three of the draft.
The 2024 NFL season will be hugely important for the future of the Cleveland Browns. If the Browns' offensive line can keep Deshaun Watson upright, then Cleveland may finally start to reap the rewards of the blockbuster trade the team made in 2022.