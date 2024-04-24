The Boston Bruins saw all the momentum they generated from their 5-1 Game 1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first-round playoff series vanish into thin air on Monday night. The B's fought hard, but ultimately were outplayed by the Leafs in Game 2, and they allowed their longtime rival to knot the series at one win apiece with a 3-2 victory.
Boston was likely hoping to win both of their first two games on home ice, but nobody was under the impression that this was going to be an easy series for them to win. While Toronto certainly has some flaws on their roster, their high-powered attack can do a lot of damage at any given time, and the Bruins found that out the hard way in Game 2.
With the puck dropping for Game 3 on Wednesday night at 7 PM EST, the B's will have a shot to get back on track, but they will have to do so at Scotiabank Arena now that this series has shifted to Toronto. Before we fully turn our attention to Game 3, though, let's take one last look at Game 2 and pick out three players who are most to blame for the team's first loss of the postseason.
Kevin Shattenkirk
The Bruins seemingly found their third defensive pairing in Kevin Shattenkirk and Andrew Peeke in their Game 1 win over the Maple Leafs, but heading into Game 3, this pairing is going to undergo some changes. Peeke is week-to-week after he left Game 2 early with a finger injury and didn't return, while Shattenkirk struggled for much of the night, and could ultimately end up getting dropped from the lineup as head coach Jim Montgomery ponders some changes.
Losing Peeke certainly hurt, as Boston was forced to play half of the game with just five defenseman, but it seemed to take the biggest toll on Shattenkirk, who struggled with physicality of the game for much of the night. Shattenkirk had a tough time weathering the storm that was Toronto's forecheck, and it led to some very shaky puck distribution, although it's worth noting that the struggles in getting the puck out of their own zone were a team-wide issue for the Bruins in this one.
If Shattenkirk plays in Game 3, he will have a new partner on the blue-line with him, as Parker Wotherspoon is considered the most likely replacement for Peeke heading into this one. But his spot in the lineup isn't exactly secure, and with Mason Lohrei having gotten recalled from Providence on Tuesday, it's fair to wonder whether Shattenkirk's rough outing could result in him not dressing for Boston's Game 3 action.
Jake DeBrusk
The 2023-24 campaign didn't exactly go according to plan for Jake DeBrusk, but he seemed intent on changing things in the postseason with a strong performance in Game 1 that saw him score a pair of goals while also picking up an assist. And while DeBrusk picked up an assist on Morgan Geekie's opening goal in Game 2, he played a big role in Boston throwing away this game.
While the Bruins lost this game, they were only trailing for the final eight minutes of action, and they held a 2-1 lead for much of the second period. John Tavares managed to score a game-tying goal on a Toronto power play late in the period, though, and it could have been avoided had DeBrusk not whiffed on an attempt to grab a loose puck and clear it out of Boston's zone.
Shattenkirk probably should have blocked Tavares' shot, but it doesn't even get to that point if DeBrusk simply gets the puck and clears the zone. Instead, that goal gave the Maple Leafs the momentum they needed to finish off their comeback in the third period, and while it may seem miniscule, this one small mistake ended up playing a massive role in the outcome of the game.
Charlie Coyle
For the most part, Charlie Coyle was one of the more lively skaters for Boston on the night, as he had three shots on goal and three hits on the night, and he seemed capable of making things happen for the team's largely stagnant offense. But just when the Bruins were given a hint of life late in the third period, Coyle made a boneheaded mistake that cost Boston big time.
Less than two minutes after Auston Matthews' go-ahead goal, it seemed like the Bruins had earned themselves a 5-on-3 situation. After a stoppage in play, Tyler Bertuzzi slashed Brad Marchand in the leg, while Ilya Lyubushkin hit Coyle in the head, sending both guys to the box. Coyle absent-mindedly decided to keep going after Lyubushkin after the referees had already decided to send him to the box, and he ended up earning a roughing penalty himself, meaning that the Bruins only got a 5-on-4 advantage.
The result was a lifeless power play that saw only one shot on goal, and while there are no guarantees in hockey, Boston would have had a much better opportunity to tie the game had Coyle just kept his cool and skated away from Lyubushkin. Instead, his foolish decision made the Bruins quest of tying the game far more difficult, and while it isn't solely his fault (Boston still had a man advantage) it feels like things may have gone differently if the B's had a 5-on-3 instead of a 5-on-4 late in this one.