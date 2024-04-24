Brad Marchand expected the Bruins' Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs to be a battle, but this is not quite the style of play he is accustomed to seeing from them.
“They're playing a really good, playoff-type game right now,” the B's captain said Tuesday, per theScore.com's Kayla Douglas. “You knew they would. They're built different than in the past years. They're playing a lot more physical, very committed to forechecking, playing very tight defensively. So, you've got to give them credit.”
The series is even at one game apiece after Boston fell 3-2 to Toronto in Game 2 on Monday. A stellar effort by goals leader Auston Matthews, along with the impressive defense Marchand references, enabled the Leafs to outscore their rival 2-0 after the first period.
Brad Marchand on last night's Game 2 loss: "We have to continue to be better…it's a very tight playoff series, we knew it was going to be a battle and they showed up." pic.twitter.com/oiMsmJjFPD
This change in identity could also result in a new postseason trend versus the Bruins. Toronto has lost in seven games in the last three playoff series' against Boston, moments that were all experienced and celebrated by Marchand. Those tense clashes clearly stuck with the former All-Star. The Maple Leafs were a punchline during that time, going almost 20 years without advancing in the postseason.
Now, things might be different. After getting the monkey off its back by eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games last year, Toronto possesses the toughness to make even more noise in 2024.
“They're one of the top teams for a reason,” Brad Marchand said. “And then when you add their offensive ability on top of {the defense}, they're a tough team to play right now.”
Now that the Leafs have beaten the Bruins for the first time in the 2023-24 campaign, expect the franchise great to light a fire under his teammates.
Can Bruins punch back on the road?
Boston head coach Jim Montgomery is turning back to goalie Jeremy Swayman following his decision to start Linus Ullmark in the net in Game 2. That will not be the only change on the ice, though. Defenseman and trade deadline acquisition Andrew Peeke is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. A lack of depth in this crucial area could ensure that Auston Matthews and company stay on an upward trend in this series.
In the face of such misfortune, leadership is of paramount importance. That extends beyond Montgomery. Brad Marchand is the stabilizing force the Bruins need in order to end their own recent run of first-round follies. The left winger is determined to have one more legitimate quest at the Stanley Cup, so fans better believe that he is prepared to put his body through the ringer in what could be one of his final postseasons.
The 35-year-old, who recorded 67 points in 82 games in 2023-24, has three assists through the first two games of the series. He has to set the tone in Game 3 on Wednesday night. His grit can propel Boston to a W in the hostile environment that the Scotiabank Arena will become when the B's enter.
The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. The hockey-watching world is going to find out if this really is a different Toronto Maple Leafs team.