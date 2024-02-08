Matthew Poitras will not back on the ice anytime soon.

Boston Bruins first-year forward Matthew Poitras is done for the rest of the season after his team announced that he will be out for five months after going under the knife to repair a shoulder injury.

“Matthew Poitras underwent a successful right shoulder open stabilization (Latarjet) procedure today, February 7. The surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Holovacs at Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital. The expected recovery time is approximately five months,” said Bruins medical director Dr. Peter Asnis in a statement.

The decision to let Poitras undergo surgery was greenlighted by the Bruins, who didn't want him to take any risk of further aggravating the injury.

“Matt has been an important part of our team’s success thus far, and he will be missed. Our medical staff made the recommendation for Matt to proceed with the surgery rather than continue playing with an unstable shoulder and risking further damage,” shared Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

“Everyone involved supported the decision as to do what was best for him at this time. Matt is just starting his Bruins career and is a key part of our future.”

In 33 games played for the Bruins this season, Poitras has come up with five goals and 10 assists to go with a 51.2 CF% and 50.8 FF%. He also has a plus-4 rating.

Poitras was selected by the Bruins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft before signing him to a three-year $2.85 million deal.

Even with his absence, the Bruins should be fine, as they currently are No. 1 in the entire Eastern Conference with 71 points.