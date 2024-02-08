Boston Bruins first-year forward Matthew Poitras is done for the rest of the season after his team announced that he will be out for five months after going under the knife to repair a shoulder injury.

“Matthew Poitras underwent a successful right shoulder open stabilization (Latarjet) procedure today, February 7. The surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Holovacs at Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital. The expected recovery time is approximately five months,” said Bruins medical director Dr. Peter Asnis in a statement.

The decision to let Poitras undergo surgery was greenlighted by the Bruins, who didn't want him to take any risk of further aggravating the injury.

“Matt has been an important part of our team’s success thus far, and he will be missed. Our medical staff made the recommendation for Matt to proceed with the surgery rather than continue playing with an unstable shoulder and risking further damage,” shared Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

“Everyone involved supported the decision as to do what was best for him at this time. Matt is just starting his Bruins career and is a key part of our future.”

In 33 games played for the Bruins this season, Poitras has come up with five goals and 10 assists to go with a 51.2 CF% and 50.8 FF%. He also has a plus-4 rating.

RECOMMENDED
David Pastrnak on one side looking stern, Gary Bettman on other side looking stern, NHL and BOS Bruins logo, hockey rink in background
Bruins' David Pastrnak tees off on NHL for excluding Czechia in 4 Nations Face-Off

Colin Gallant ·

William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner all in image looking happy and all wearing their 2024 All-Star Jerseys, TOR Maple Leafs logo, 2024 NHL All-Star Game logo, hockey rink in background Week 17 NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings, Week 17: All-Star Game a big win for league, Leafs

Colin Gallant ·

Jack Hughes looks for a quick recovery after getting injured in the Blues game, Metropolitan Division.
Devils' Jack Hughes takes huge step towards returning to action following upper-body injury

Joey Mistretta ·

Poitras was selected by the Bruins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft before signing him to a three-year $2.85 million deal.

Even with his absence, the Bruins should be fine, as they currently are No. 1 in the entire Eastern Conference with 71 points.