Matthew Poitras will play for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Matthew Poitras has been very solid in his rookie season with the Boston Bruins, scoring five goals and 13 points through his first 27 National Hockey League games. But the 19-year-old will have a bit of a break from NHL play after the B's decided to let him play in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The Bruins loaned the 19-year-old to Team Canada at the World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden that runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Poitras flew from New England to Sweden earlier this week, and was on the ice with his teammates just hours later.

“Running on adrenaline right now. It's just felt like a really long day, honestly. I haven't really slept,” the former No. 54 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft explained, per TSN's Mark Masters. “A lot of new faces so just introducing myself and getting to know everybody’s name.”

Bruins' Poitras a potential difference maker for Canada

Poitras looks to immediately become one of the best players on Canada's roster, as it looks to defend last year's gold medal. The northern neighbour of the United States decided not to select a 13th forward when the roster was announced last week, with the hopes an NHL team would release a player for the tournament.

And that's exactly what has happened with the Bruins and Poitras. The former Guelph Storm forward ranks tied for 10th in rookie scoring this season, and the 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has the potential to be a difference maker. He is averaging 14:06 of ice time per game as a rookie, and has been centering Boston's third line along with James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic.

Last season, Poitras racked up 16 goals and 79 assists over just 63 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm.

“Poitras will join a group of Canadian forwards that includes projected 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini of Boston University, returning forward Owen Beck (a Montreal Canadiens prospect), and Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Jordan Dumais (16 goals in 21 games this season with the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads), along with ninth overall picks Nate Danielson (Detroit Red Wings, 2023) and Matt Savoie (Sabres, 2022),” wrote The Score's Josh Gold-Smith on Monday.

Boston Bruins fans may not be cheering for Team Canada, but they certainly will be rooting for young Matthew Poitras when the tournament gets underway next Tuesday.