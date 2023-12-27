The Bruins continue a road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Boston Bruins continue a road trip as they face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bruins enter the game at 19-7-6 on the year but have lost five of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Minnesota Wild. David Pastrnak scored just 2:37 into the game to give the Bruins the 1-0 lead, but in the second period, the Wild would score twice to give the Wild the one-goal lead going into the final frame. The Wild extended their lead on a Marcus Foligno goal before Morgan Geekie scored to make it a one-goal game. The Bruins could not get their third goal and would fall 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are coming into the game 14-17-4 on the year. After a great nine-goal performance against the Maple Leafs, they faced the Rangers last time out. The Sabres found themselves down early, giving up two goals to the Rangers in the first before getting one back on a Rasmus Dahlin goal. In the second, Jack Quinn scored to tie the game up, but the Rangers would score a goal to have the one-goal lead going into the third. In the third, Casey Mittelstadt scored to tie it up and force overtime. There, Chris Kreider got the goal to give the Rangers the 4-3 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Sabres Odds

Boston Bruins: -154

Buffalo Sabres: +128

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Sabres

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bruins Will Win

The Bruins are an average-scoring team in the NHL this year, sitting 18th in the NHL with 3.06 goals per game. It has been a struggle as of late, with just 13 goals in the last six games. David Pastrnak leads the way for them. He enters the game leading the team in goals, assists, and points on the season. Pastrnak has 20 goals on the season with 24 assists, good for 44 points. He has also been great on the power play this year, with six goals and 13 assists when man-up this year. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand sits second in goals and points. He enters the game with 13 goals and 15 assists, good for 28 points. Like Pastrnak, he has been solid on the power play, with five goals and ten assists.

Joining them on the top unit is Pavel Zacha, who is third on the team in points this year. Zacha has eight goals and 13 assists this year good for 21 points. That is in a three-way tie for third on the team in points this year. Joining him with 21 points are Charlie Coyle and James van Riemsdyk. Coyle enters the game with ten goals on the third, the third most on the team. He also has 11 assists for his 21 points. Meanwhile, van Riemsdyk comes in with six goals and 15 assists this year for his 21 points. He has been a major contributor on the power play with four goals and five assists on the power play this year.

The Bruins sit seventh in the NHL this year in power play conversion. They have scored 24 times on the man-advantage, and that is good for a 24.5 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are the third in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 85.8 percent success rate on the year.

Jeremy Swaymann is the scheduled start for the Bruins in this one. He is 9-2-4 on the year with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. His goal-against average ranks third in the NHL while his save percentage is tied for second. He is coming off his worst start in nearly a month, allowing five goals on 33 shots. It was his lowest save percentage of the year and his third straight loss. The other two were in overtime though.

Why The Sabres Will Win

The Sabres have been scoring better as of late and have moved up to 21st in the NHL in scoring this year, with 3.03 goals per game this season. Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Dahlin are tied for the lead in points this year. Mittlestadt comes into the game with nine goals and a team-leading 20 assists for his 29 points. Still, he has just three assists on the power play and no goals. Meanwhile, Dahlin has ten goals and 19 assists from the blue line. He has three goals and six assists on the power play.

The leading goal scorer this year is Jeff Skinner. Skinner comes into the game with 14 goals on the year, with 11 assists. That ties him for third on the team in points, while he leads the team with five power-play goals. JJ Peterka is tied with Skinner in points, sitting second on the team in goals. He has 12 goals on the year with 13 assists, good for his 25 points. Meanwhile, the Sabres have two other major goal scorers who have missed time due to injury this year. Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson both enter the game with nine goals on the year.

The Sabres have continued to struggle heavily on the power play this year, sitting 27th in the NHL this year on the power play. They have just 14 power-play goals with a 14.1 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Sabres are 15th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year at an 80.2 percent success rate.

The expectation is that Devin Levi will get the start in goal. He is 7-4-2 on the year with a 3.25 goals against average and a .892 save percentage this year. He was solid enough to get the win last time out, saving 24 of 27 shots, good for a .889 save percentage and the win. Still, it was his second-worst game of the month. In each of the first four games of the month, he has a save percentage over .910.

Final Bruins-Sabres Prediction & Pick

At the start of the month, the Sabres took a 3-1 victory in Boston. Still, the Bruins are good on the road and have similar performances on the road as they do at home. The Bruins are struggling though. While the Sabres have not scored well this year, they have been scoring better as of late. They have averaged over four goals per game in the last four games, but are still just 1-2-1. The Bruins are averaging less than 2.5 goals per game in the last five, and have just one win. With that, expect this to be a close game, and the Sabres coming away with the upset in this one.

Final Bruins-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (+128)