The Sabres may send more than the required one player to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

The Buffalo Sabres entered the 2023-24 NHL season with a ton of hope. Many expected the Sabres to challenge for at least a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Some even argued they could have challenged, or even won, the Atlantic Division title. However, they are far below those heights right now.

The Sabres are seventh in the Atlantic Division a day after Christmas. They hold a comfortable eight-point lead over the last-place Ottawa Senators to remain above the cellar. That said, Buffalo has also played six more games than the Sens have this year.

The NHL's holiday break ends on Wednesday, so it's time to look forward a bit. The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is approaching, as the league's best from the first half of the year with gather in Toronto on February 3. Each team will have at least one player at the event, so one Sabres player will make the trip.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the team's most worthy players. Here are the top candidates to represent the Buffalo Sabres at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in around a month's time.

Jeff Skinner is shining once again for the Sabres

Jeff Skinner had a rough few years with the Sabres. The Toronto native signed a massive $72 million contract with Buffalo in 2019 but had not lived up to that deal. However, something began to click last season. And the 31-year-old turned in the best performance of his career in 2022-23.

So far this season, Skinner has remained effective. He isn't on pace to match his career-high totals from last year. That said, his 14 goals lead the Sabres as of this writing. And he is on track to record his third straight 30+ goal season. He is certainly doing his part despite Buffalo's struggles this year.

Jeff Skinner has found his game again, and that can only be a good thing for Buffalo. He has to be considered as one of the top candidates to represent the team in his hometown at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Rasmus Dahlin is in the conversation

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin entered this season with a lofty goal. He wanted to win the Norris Trophy and officially be recognized as the best blueliner in the entire league. And, to be fair, he was one of the preseason favorites to win the award. Whether he's in that conversation now is another topic. But he has played well to begin the 2023-24 NHL season.

Dahlin is following up his 73-point 2022-23 season in a respectable way. To this point, the Sabres star is tied for the team lead in points with 29 through 34 games. The former first-overall pick is on pace to fall short of that 73-point mark. But he is on track to score 20+ goals for the first time in his career.

Dahlin is seeking his third-straight NHL All-Star Game appearance. And it's hard to say the Swedish defenseman hasn't at least built an interesting case with his play so far this season.

Casey Mittelstadt is looking for his first NHL All-Star Game nod

Casey Mittelstadt showed progress in 2022-23. A former top-10 pick, the Minnesota native hadn't found much success to that point. The Sabres certainly hoped he could build on his performance this year. So far, Mittelstadt has built upon it and then some.

Mittelstadt shares the spoils with Rasmus Dahlin atop the Sabres' points list. He has 29 points as well, having played just one more game than his star teammate. Furthermore, he leads the team with 20 assists. The 25-year-old is on pace to score 20+ goals for the first time while flirting with the 70-point mark.

It's a remarkable performance for Casey Mittelstadt, and he has proven to be a bright spot in a dreadful season. As a result, he has perhaps the best case of any player to represent the Buffalo Sabres at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.