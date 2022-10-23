Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady with savage meme after Buccaneers lose to Panthers

Antonio Brown wasted no time trolling former teammate Tom Brady on Twitter after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were humiliated by the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs were defeated 21-3 in Week 7, and no one, not even Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks, was happier than AB in the aftermath. Brown came prepared with tweets, and was firing them off as soon as the game ended, taking shots at Brady over another loss.

Brown, as he has so often done of late, took the loss as an opportunity to have some fun at Brady’s expense. Brown posted a screenshot of the photo from his infamous meltdown against the New York Jets last season and photoshopped Brady’s head over his body, while promoting his music with hashtags.

It was another bizarre shot at Brady, who at one point was seemingly the only person willing to give Antonio Brown another chance after he had flamed out of various situations across the league. Despite Brady sticking up for him, now that Brown is once again out of the NFL, he’s decided to take shot after shot at the 45-year-old. This photo was rather tame compared to some of the other things Brown has tweeted at Brady, including a photo of Gisele amid reports of Brady’s divorce.

He continued with his grade-school-level insults in another tweet, calling the Buccaneers, “Tampon Bay.”

It’s more than likely that Brown’s NFL career is over, and while Brady and the Buccaneers struggle on the field, AB is cracking jokes online at their expense. Brady has yet to comment on AB’s continued attention-seeking taunts on social media, and we doubt he will, but that doesn’t seem to bother Brown.