Antonio Brown posts picture hugging Tom Brady’s wife Gisele on Instagram

When it comes to Antonio Brown, just expect the unexpected. Brown has found himself in the middle of controversy again when a video surfaced recently of him showing incredibly alarming behavior in a Dubai swimming pool. It does not stop there. In an odd follow-up to that, Antonio Brown tried to blame everyone but himself for how that behavior has exploded publicly. Again, it does not stop there.

As if it could not get any weirder, Antonio Brown posted a picture of him with Gisele Bundchen celebrating together after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl 55 by beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

It’s really hard to tell what Antonio Brown will do next. But if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that there’s no way NFL teams would even dare give his agent a call to inquire about his services — for now. Brown also posted that photo amid reports of Brady and Bundchen having marital woes.

Brown is without a doubt one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL, but his strange and often scandalous behavior off the field is becoming to be more attached to his image than his football career. Antonio Brown last played for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL season and was released by the Bucs in January 2022.

Given his age and the manner with which he has carried himself since then, don’t expect Antonio Brown to ever play another game in the NFL.