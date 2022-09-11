Julio Jones training camp report proves he’s ready to rewind the clocks with Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eager to return to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season. One of the key players that could help them achieve that goal is Julio Jones. The 33-year-old is looking to show that he still has plenty left in the tank and become a key target for Brady.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones was showing off incredible speed during the Buccaneers’ practices. If he can show that speed in real games again, the Tampa Bay offense will be one of the very best units in the league.

One more quick tidbit before the games begin: #Bucs WR Julio Jones clocked the fastest time of any player on his team during training camp practices, I’m told. If you are wondering how he’s been in Tampa 💨 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2022

Jones is coming off of a rough season with the Tennessee Titans, his first after leaving the Atlanta Falcons. He played in just 10 games and recorded 434 yards, 31 receptions and one touchdown. The Buccaneers picked him up in free agency to give Brady even more help.

Jones is feeling like his best self as the season approaches. “I feel amazing,” he said ahead of Week 1, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I don’t have anything that is lingering, anything that is holding me back, anything that I am unsure about. I am ready to go,”

Brady’s presence has always made the Buccaneers a desirable place for veteran players to sign with. Julio Jones is the latest player to join him and try to compete for a Super Bowl. Although he will be playing behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage on the depth chart, he should be able to show that he can still be a reliable option and put up some solid numbers.