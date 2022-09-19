Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans found himself in yet another scuffle with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Sunday’s 20-10 win. Evans and Lattimore went at it in the fourth quarter, leading to a bench-clearing brawl and ejections for both players. The NFL is now reviewing the matter for a possible suspension for Evans, according to NFL insider Ian Rapaport.

There’s plenty of history between these two, with Evans even getting suspended a game back in 2017 for a cheap shot against Lattimore on the sideline. In 2020, Lattimore shoved Evans in the back, resulting in the Buccaneers star retaliating with a shove of his own and a fine for the Saints cornerback. While Evans said Sunday he doesn’t expect a suspension, Rapaport notes that the prior history matters when it comes to determining a punishment this time around.

Evans didn’t start this latest incident, but he helped escalate things in a big way. The fireworks started when Lattimore dismissively waved at Tom Brady after a third-down incompletion. Brady began to approach Lattimore before Leonard Fournette shoved the Saints star. Lattimore shoved back, and then things took off from there. Evans and Marcus Maye got involved, and the Buccaneers wideout took it to a new level right when it seemed like he was going to walk off the field. Evans ran back out on the field and shoved Lattimore to the ground as chaos ensued.

The score was tied 3-3 at this point early in the fourth quarter, and it apparently woke Tampa Bay up. The Buccaneers scored 17 points following the fight after struggling offensively through the first three quarters, giving them the win and moving to 2-0 on the season. Unfortunately, they could find themselves without Mike Evans for Week 3, which isn’t ideal given the injuries to Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. The latter two players didn’t play against New Orleans.