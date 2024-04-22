As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, there is growing excitement about how they will use their selections to enhance their impressive playoff performance from the previous season. They should be focused on strengthening the team and addressing crucial positional needs. As such, the Buccaneers are at a critical juncture with a draft that could significantly alter their course. In our detailed 7-round mock draft, we will explore potential rookies who may join the team in their iconic red and pewter uniforms and propel them toward the pinnacle of the NFL.
Tampa Bay Buccanneers' 2023 Season Recap
The Buccaneers experienced one of the more unexpected successes of the NFL's 2023 season. It was largely due to a significant development. After Tom Brady confirmed his retirement before the season, many predicted a downturn for the Buccaneers. Contrary to expectations, not only did they avoid a decline. They also improved on their 2022 record, clinching their third consecutive NFC South title.
In the Wild Card round, the Buccaneers impressively overcame the previous year's NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback journeyman Baker Mayfield emerged as much more than a stopgap quarterback. He amassed 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 94.6. His performance has placed him at the heart of Tampa's key offseason deliberations, resulting in his signing an extension with the team.
Draft Context
Last season, Shaq Barrett was the lone Buccaneers edge defender to score above a 64.0 grade. With his departure to Miami, Tampa Bay faces a significant void. This is especially true as multiple first-round picks have not yet made a notable impact. As such, the Buccaneers may look to secure a pass rusher early in the draft. Additionally, considering the future at linebacker is prudent, as franchise icon Lavonte David continues to sign one-year deals.
The Buccaneers are solid at tackle with Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke in place. However, the team's interior offensive line was ranked 30th overall and last in run-blocking in 2023. With the departure of their main left guard, Aaron Stinnie, to free agency, targeting this position for an upgrade appears to be quite a strategic move.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 26: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Jackson Powers-Johnson has very few weaknesses in his game. His versatility across the interior offensive line is notable. His compact build resembles a fire hydrant, complete with short arms and a robust. chest. This lends him significant power. He possesses the upper-body strength to lift 300-pound defenders and the body mass to establish a firm base rapidly and effectively. Despite his size, he is surprisingly agile, and capable of moving to the second level with ease. He also maintains a good balance, a skill honed from his wrestling background.
Pick No. 57: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
Watching Marshawn Kneeland play is like witnessing a dramatic car crash scene from an action film — in the best sense. He consistently commits his formidable physique to every play, preferring to bulldoze through blockers rather than sidestepping them. His pass-rushing approach is predominantly a forceful bull rush. This is supplemented by his ability to exploit gaps with a quick first step and a forceful rip move to break free. Kneeland is also an effective run-stopper. He regularly makes tackles for loss.
Pick No. 89: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
Malik Washington was among the most effective collegiate players in 2023. His smaller stature presents challenges -— lacking the natural strength and reach advantageous in aerial contests and blocking. Yet, his footwork is exceptionally sharp and abrupt. This gives him effective separation, particularly from the slot and when exploiting zones. His quick initial movement effectively diminishes a defender's advantage, and he exhibits superior agility to shift directions while accelerating. Washington’s experience against press coverage is limited. This suggests his primary effectiveness would be from the slot.
Pick No. 92: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
Ray Davis's shorter stature impacts his top speed but provides him with an excellent low center of gravity. This contributes to his agile and balanced movements. His initial acceleration is swift, supported by excellent vision, particularly effective in a zone blocking scheme. On third downs, his reliable hands and agile route-running come into play.
Pick No. 125: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
Cole Bishop brings substantial collegiate experience, with 35 games and 29 starts over three years. His primary strength lies in his proactive approach, especially as a box or slot safety where he excels in moving downhill. His continuous foot motion and readiness allow him to react swiftly to the ball or a receiver. Sure, his coverage in the slot has room for improvement. However, his versatility is a plus. Right now, he still struggles with single-high duties and is still developing his spatial awareness in zone coverage.
Pick No. 220: Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
Tanner McLachlan’s background as a wide receiver enriches his capabilities as a tight end. This is particularly true in creating separation. In 2023, he achieved career-best figures with 45 receptions, 528 yards, and four touchdowns. At 6’5 and 244 pounds, his agility and speed are evident, marked by a 35″ vertical leap. While his strength may not yet be on par with NFL standards, he has a solid foundation for development.
Pick No. 246: Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
Edefuan Ulofoshio shows promise as a coverage linebacker at the professional level. His impressive movement skills were highlighted by a 9.54 RAS at the NFL combine. This makes him beneficial in man coverage against running backs and in zone where quick adjustments are crucial. He needs to enhance his focus on play recognition in zone coverage.
This mock draft aims at essential enhancements for the Buccaneers, bolstering both their defensive and offensive capabilities and infusing the roster with promising young talent at strategic positions to boost their competitive prospects.