Caitlin Clark was the talk of the basketball world after she attended the Indian Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks Game 3 on Friday, and for plenty of good reasons.
For one, she came there to support the Pacers now that she's part of the community after being taken no. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark was also seen celebrating with the rest of the fanbase after Tyrese Haliburton hit the overtime game-winner to give the franchise a 2-1 lead in the series with the Milwaukee Bucks.
More than that, however, the night became extra memorable for Clark when a fan asked her to sign an ultrasound of her unborn child. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star was more than happy to oblige and made the fan's day.
Caitlin Clark’s youngest fan 🥹
a fan asked @CaitlinClark22 to sign her ultrasound at tonight’s @Pacers game pic.twitter.com/MP86h56n1a
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 27, 2024
Fans react to viral Caitlin Clark video
Sure enough, plenty of Fever fans loved that moment between Caitlin Clark and her fan. It was definitely a wholesome moment that made the night more enjoyable for all those involved.
Several Indiana faithful quickly took it to social media to share their reactions, with some even noting that the couple will probably name their child Caitlin if the baby is a girl.
“Baby’s name will be Caitlin if a girl,” a fan wrote. Another one said, “Naming the baby Caitlin??”
A third supporter commented, “We got an incoming CeeCee, Caitlin, or Clark. Will need baby name data to see the popularity of these names over next few years!”
“Baby better be named CC, Caitlin or Clark,” a commenter added.
While some couldn't help but feel negative about it, emphasizing how weird it is to have a fan ask Clark to sign a non-sport item, let alone an ultrasound, many still find it wholesome and funny at the same time.
“This is MJ levels of fame,” a commenter wrote along with a laughing emoji. Another one shared a similar sentiment, writing “Icon status.”
Others described it as “dope,” “cool” and “awesome.”
Clark will probably need to get used to signing more autographs, especially since she's undoubtedly the most popular women's player in the game today.